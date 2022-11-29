Tour news: Weyes Blood, Vagabon, Rhett Miller, Red Baraat, Soulfly, City of Caterpillar, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

RHETT MILLER

Rhett Miller will be playing a few solo shows over the next couple months, including a holiday NYC show with Dave Hill at The Loft at City Winery on December 20. January dates also include a NYC show at The Loft on January 19. Rhett's also got shows in Winooski, DC, Burlington, Milwaukee, Evanston and more.

EZRA COLLECTIVE

Genre-defying UK group Ezra Collective will tour North America in 2023, concluding with six shows at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club.

GEESE

Geese have two intimate NYC shows lined up at Mercury Lounge on February 24 (with The Are Gutting a Body of Water and Chanel Beads) and February 25 (with Been Stellar and Godcaster).

PRIMAVERA SOUND 2023

Primavera Sound has announced the lineups for its Barcelona and Madrid festivals and they are seriously stacked.

THE WONDER YEARS

The Wonder Years have announced an extensive North American tour for early 2023 in continued support of their great new album, The Hum Goes On Forever. It kicks off in February and it's an awesome bill all around with Hot Mulligan and Carly Cosgrove.

CITY OF CATERPILLAR

City of Caterpillar will be on tour in January across the South and Southwest, including dates with Portrayal of Guilt, Thou, Surrender, Rat Bastard, and more. Stops include Tampa, Miami, New Orleans, Houston, Austin, Tulsa, Memphis and more.

DEF LEPPARD / MÖTLEY CRÜE

After being out on tour together over the summer, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will continue their trek in 2023 with dates in Europe, the UK, Latin America, and two new US shows.

RED BARAAT

Red Baraat have announced their 11th annual Festival of Colors tour, which kicks off March 3 in Raleigh and wraps up March 25 in San Francisco, with stops in between in DC, Wilmington, NYC (Brooklyn Bowl on 3/9), Boston, Fairfield, and Tempe.

LEE RANALDO & RANDAL POSTER

Music Supervisor and producer Randall Poster, who has worked on most of Wes Anderson's films, will celebrate his The Birds: The Birdsong Project benefit album at Rough Trade on December 9 at 8 PM. He'll talk with Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo and take questions from the audience, and Lee will perform a few songs. Free with RSVP.

KISSISSIPPI / HIGHNOON

Kississippi will start the new year with a couple show, with Highnoon. They'll play Philly on January 11 at Johnny Brendas with Julian, and then Brooklyn at Baby's All Right on January 15 with Jane Lai.

SOULFLY / BODYBOX

Soulfly, the metal vets lead by onetime Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera, will be on tour in early 2023 with Maggot Stomp-signed Orlando band Bodybox, with Half Heard Voices, Skinflint and Drift joining at various points along the way. The NYC show happens February 18 at Music Hall of Williamsburg with Skinflint as opener. All dates are here.

WEYES BLOOD OPENERS (JESS WILLIAMSON, MOLLY LEWIS, VAGABON)

Weyes Blood launches her Holy Flux tour next week and some of the openers have been announced. Jess Williamson will open December shows in California, Molly Lewis will open East Coast shows in 2023, and Vagabon will take over starting March 13 in Milwaukee to close out the remainder of the tour. The NYC shows happen March 3 & 4 at Brooklyn Steel and both are sold out. Head here for all dates.

FREAKOUT WEEKENDER LINEUP

Seattle's Freakout Fest is throwing a two-day mini-festival, The Freakout Weekender, at The Crocodile on March 4 & 5. The lineup includes Viagra Boys, FIDLAR, White Denim, and more.