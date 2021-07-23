Tour News: Whitney, Kikagaku Moyo, Combo Chimbita, Indigo Sparke, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are back. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

KIKAGAKU MOYO (INCLUDING DATES WITH KHRUANGBIN)

Japanese psych band Kikagaku Moyo will be touring between their appearances at Austin's Levitation and California's Desert Daze festivals, including headline shows in Dallas, Phoenix, Big Sur, San Francisco, Arcata, Portland, and Seattle, and dates opening for Khruangbin in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and San Diego. Head here for all dates.

WHITNEY

Whitney have a few dates this fall, including Sonoma, CA's Huichica fest and three nights at NYC's Brooklyn Made. Before that they'll play Lollapalooza as well as an aftershow with V.V. Lightbody, and in 2022 will play Mexico festival Corona Capital Guadalajara. Head here for all dates.

JAMES BLAKE

James Blake will release new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, on September 10 and has announced a fall tour that includes L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl, NYC's Radio City Music Hall and more.

THE ROLLING STONES

The Rolling Stones have rescheduled their North American tour that they were initially forced to postpone due to Covid. "We want to thank you all for your patience during this very difficult and unprecedented time."

COMBO CHIMBITA

Brooklyn's Combo Chimbita will be on tour in September, including shows in Pittsburgh, Brooklyn (Elsewhere Rooftop on 9/13), Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles (9/23 at Echoplex) and the Ohana Festival. All dates are here.

GRUFF RHYS

Not only are Super Furry Animals giving their 2001 magnum opus Rings Around the World a 20th anniversary reissue, frontman Gruff Rhys will be coming to the U.S. for two shows in support of his excellent new solo album Seeking New Gods.

INDIGO SPARKE

Australian singer-songwriter Indigo Sparke released her Adrianne Lenker-produced album, Echo, back in February via Sacred Bones and she's just announced her first-ever NYC show, playing Baby's All Right on August 27 with Qasim Naqvi of Dawn of Midi. That's her only announced show currently, stay tuned for more.

MUNICIPAL WASTE, CROWBAR, SKELETAL REMAINS & DEAD HEAT

Here's a very stacked tour of punk-infused metal bands: Municipal Waste, Crowbar, Skeletal Remains, and Dead Heat. Things kick off in Indianapolis in early November before hitting Brooklyn, Boston, Hampton, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Detroit, and more and wrapping up in Grand Rapids later that month.

SPIRIT ADRIFT & DYSRHYTHMIA OPENING FOR HIGH ON FIRE

High on Fire are playing two nights at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on October 20 & 21 and they've announced that opening both will be Spirit Adrift and Dysrhythmia (which will be their first shows since lockdown).

NARROW HEAD OPENING FOR QUICKSAND

Quicksand will be on tour this fall supporting their new album and they recently announced that Narrow Head would be opening.

FRUIT BATS

Fruit Bats are playing Newport Folk Festival this weekend, and they've just announced a few October 2021 dates, including stops in San Diego, Phoenix, and California shows in Palm Springs, Pioneertown, San Rafael, Sonoma, Big Sur and San Luis Obispo.

ISAIAH RASHAD

Isaiah Rashad has announced an extensive North American headlining tour, kicking off in Boston on 9/8 and hitting NYC, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Austin, Atlanta, and countless other cities before wrapping up in Tennessee on 11/9.

HOPSCOTCH MUSIC FESTIVAL

Raleigh, NC's Hopscotch Music Festival returns this year from September 9-11, and this year's lineup also includes Animal Collective, Flying Lotus, Dr. Dog, Parquet Courts, Caroline Polachek, Shannon & The Clams, and more.

AFROPUNK ATLANTA

After going virtual in 2020 because of COVID, Afropunk is returning with an in-person event this fall. They've announced the lineup to their 2021 Atlanta edition, happening on September 25 and 26 at Atlantic Station Pinnacle Lot.

CLAN OF XYMOX

Goth greats Clan of Xymox just released new album Limbo and have announced rescheduled North American dates, which were supposed to happen last year, for 2022. They'll play Toronto, Baltimore, Orlando, West Palm Beach and Millersville, PA in the spring and have San Francisco and San Diego dates for November 2022.

OKAY KAYA

Okay Kaya, who released Watch This Liquid Pour Itself last year, will play a hometown NYC show at Elsewhere Rooftop on September 27. That's her only date currently.