Tour News: Wilco, Foo Fighters, Limp Bizkit, Wizkid, Nouvelle Vague, more

WILCO

Wilco have rescheduled West Coast dates to their Ode to Joy tour, including Portland, Eugene, Olympia, Bellingham, Seattle, Napa, San Jose, Oakland, Santa Barbara, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles (Hollywood Palladium on 10/23 and the Orpheum on 10/25 & 10/26). Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, June 25. Head here for all dates.

TAME IMPALA

Tame Impala have rescheduled their US tour, which now kicks off at Bonnaroo on September 4, and from there the tour heads to Chicago, Washington's The Gorge, Portland, San Francisco, Las Vegas (Life is Beautiful fest), Denver, DC, Dover (Firefly Fest), and Atlanta. The tour picks back up at Outside Lands in San Francisco on Halloween and then hits Los Angeles for two nights at Hollywood Bowl on 11/2 & 11/3, followed by TX dates in Austin and Dallas.

THE MARIAS

The Marias will be heading out on the Cinema Tour starting January 26 in Vegas and then heading to San Diego, Phoenix, Austin, Nashville, Atlanta, DC, NYC (Brooklyn Steel on 2/17), Philly, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Oakland and more, wrapping up in L.A. on March 12 at Novo. All dates are here.

FOO FIGHTERS

After playing their first full capacity show at MSG since the pandemic, Foo Fighters will be heading back to Los Angeles to play The Forum on July 17. Tickets are on fan presale now and go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM Pacific.

LIMP BIZKIT / SPIRITBOX

FLorida rap-rock vets Limp Bizkit will be on tour this summer following their appearance at Lollapalooza, including shows in Asbury Park (Stone Pony Summer Stage on 8/6), NYC (Irving Plaza on 8/13), Long Island (The Paramount on 8/15), Austin, Los Angeles (Hollywood Palladium on 8/24), Austin, and more. Spiritbox open all shows -- head here for details.

LIGHTNING BOLT

Lightning Bolt have announced a West Coast tour that kicks off at Boise's Treefort Music Fest, and then hits Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Oakland. Head here for all dates

WIZKID

Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid, who released Made in Lagos last October, will play a ticketed Celebrate Brooklyn! show on September 11. Tickets for that show also go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM, with presales starting Thursday (6/24) at 10 AM.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA / FOXING

Earlier this month, Manchester Orchestra announced NYC and LA shows, as well as their annual hometown Atlanta Thanksgiving concert. Now they've revealed that those shows are part of a big 2021-2022 North American tour supporting their new album, The Million Masks of God, a high point in their already-great, long-running discography (order on limited edition pink smoke vinyl in our store). They'll be joined by Foxing for the dates, whose highly anticipated fourth album, Draw Down the Moon, is due out in August

BEACH GOONS

San Diego surf-garage group Beach Goons will be on tour with Señor Kino staring September 11 at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre. From there they'll hit Salt Lake City, Denver, St Louis, Chicago, Lakewood, Ferndale, Toronto, Baltimore, Boston, Brooklyn (Knitting Factory on 9/25), Philly, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Fort Worth, Phoenix, and San Diego. All dates are here.

SCREAMING FEMALES

Screaming Females have announced a few East Coast tour dates for 2021. "There is a chance we could add another show or two," they write, "but this is pretty much it for 2021. Get em if you want em!"

NOUVELLE VAGUE

Kitschy French new wave bossa nova act Nouvelle Vague will Be on tour in North America this September, including shows in DC, NYC (Webster Hall on 9/10), Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Pontiac, Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles (Fonda Theatre on 9/28). All dates are here and check out their recent cover of Blur's "Girls and Boys":

WICCA PHASE SPRINGS ETERNAL

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, who appears on Ethel Cain's new Inbred EP (watch the "God's Country" video below), will be playing a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere Rooftop on 9/1 with special guests. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM.

COREY TAYLOR (SLIPKNOT)

Slipknot's Corey Taylor will be on the "CMFTour" this summer, beginning August 6 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas and hitting Sturgis, Fargo, Sioux Falls, Kansas City, Denver, and more. The Cherry Bombs are on all dates -- head here for details.

KESHA & BETTY WHO

Kesha has extended her tour with Betty Who which now includes stops in NYC (The Rooftop at Pier 17 on 8/31), Asbury Park (Stone Pony Summerstage on 9/2), Portland, Wallingford, DC, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee and Minneapolis. All dates are listed here.

OKLOU

UK artist Oklou is opening for Caroline Polachek at Terminal 5 on December 2 and the day before she'll play a headline show at Elsewhere Zone One (12/1). Those are her only US dates this year.

MIKE BIRBIGLIA

You can catch Mike Birbiglia on tour this fall as he puts the finishing touches on his new standup show, The Old Man and The Pool, that officially debuts in Berkeley, CA in January.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN LA LINEUP

Long Beach, CA hip-hop fest Once Upon A Time in the LBC held its most recent edition in 2019, and for 2021, it's moving to Los Angeles with another awesome hip-hop lineup, plus lots of classic soul and funk. The 2021 lineup includes Al Green, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, YG, Ice Cube, The Isley Brothers and much more.

TODD RUNDGREN

After trying out an ambitious livestream "tour" during the pandemic, Todd Rundgren will be back on the road this fall. Most of the tour, rescheduled from last year, features multi-night runs in each city where Todd and his band will play full sides of his 1973 album A Wizard, A True Star along with "a set of career-spanning hits."

BASILICA SOUNDSCAPE LINEUP

Basilica Soundscape returns after a pandemic break last year, and with its return it also moves locations. The 2021 edition happens September 17 & 18 at PS21 Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, NY. With the pandemic still a factor, capacity will be limited to 500 people per day. The initial lineup has been announced: Moor Mother, William Basinski, Circuit Des Yeux, and Tomberlin, with more additions still to come.

FLOGGING MOLLY / VIOLENT FEMMES

Two bands who mix acoustic folk music and punk rock in different ways, Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes, will do a co-headlining tour this summer and fall. Support comes from punk covers supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and Epitaph-signed indie-punk up and comers THICK.

J. COLE / 21 SAVAGE / MORRAY

Not only is J. Cole headlining Rolling Loud in NYC and California, he also just announced a massive headlining tour in support of his new album The Off-Season. The shows will be opened by 21 Savage and Morray, who both appear on the song "m y . l i f e" on Cole's new album.

LOW

In addition to announcing a new album, Low have also announced a 30 date world tour which begins with North American shows, starting March 22 in Bloomington and from there hits Birmingham, Atlanta, DC, Philly, NYC, Providence, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, and Madison, WI.