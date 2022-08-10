Tour news: Wilco, Phantom Planet, Diarrhea Planet, Four Year Strong, !!!, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

WILCO

Wilco are going where they've never gone before, Iceland, for a three-night residency at Reykjavik’s Eldborg Hall at Harpa from April 6-8, 2023. "We’re extremely excited to finally be playing Iceland for the very first time,” Wilco drummer/percussionist Glenn Kotche says. “We can’t wait to experience the culture and people of Iceland - who’ve been the source of so much great music and art. We’re looking forward to making some incredible memories with our fans from around the world.” Wilso are also on tour again starting Friday in Cedar Rapids, with dates running through early October.

YEAH YEAH YEAHS

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have added new Mexico dates, happening in November, to their 2022 tour schedule, which also includes Riot Fest and NYC and L.A. release shows for their upcoming album, Cool it Down.

RIOT FEST AFTERSHOWS

Riot Fest is just about a month away, and the fest has now announced the lineup of aftershows. Gigs include Thursday (playing Full Collapse) & Anthony Green, Jeff Rosenstock (playing SKA DREAM) & Small Crush, Sunny Day Real Estate & The Appleseed Cast, Jimmy Eat World & Charly Bliss, The Academy Is... with Midtown & former Panic! at the Disco member Jon Walker, Alexisonfire & War On Women, Jawbox & Bird Hands, The Get Up Kids & Sparta, Fear, Alkaline Trio, Action Bronson, and more.

RIVAL SCHOOLS

Earlier this week, Rival Schools announced an expanded 20th anniversary reissue of their classic 2001 debut album United by Fate, and now the band -- Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Quicksand), Sammy Siegler (Youth of Today, Judge, CIV), Cache Tolman (Iceburn) and Ian Love (Burn) -- have also announced reunion shows for 2023.

FOUR YEAR STRONG / KNUCKLE PUCK/ MICROWAVE / YOUTH FOUNTAIN

Easycore OGs Four Year Strong are hitting the road and they're taking along a very cool cast of emo and pop punk bands: Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain. Dates kick off September 23 in Richmond, and wrap up with shows in NJ's Asbury Lanes on November 18 and NYC's Webster Hall on November 19. All dates are here.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

Red Hot Chili Peppers are in the midst of their stadium tour, and have just announced an intimate show at Harlem's Apollo Theater.

PHANTOM PLANET

Phantom Planet are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album The Guest -- the one with The OC theme song "California" -- with shows in NYC (Elsewhere on 9/25) and L.A. (Regent Theater on 9/30).

BRIGHT EYES

Bright Eyes, who are releasing reissues of their albums this year, just announced more 2022 tour dates.

WEEZER ON BROADWAY CANCELED

The curtain has come down on Weezer's upcoming Broadway Run before it had gone up.

DIARRHEA PLANET

Nashville garage punk band Diarrhea Planet called it quits in 2018 with a pair of shows at their hometown's Exit/In, and now they're reforming for another pair of shows at the same venue on November 22 & 23.

!!! (CHK CHK CHK)

Punk funk vets !!! (chk chk chk) have announced a few West Coast shows in December, hitting San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Felton. They've also got dates in the UK, Japan and more before that. Head here for all dates.

FLANNEL NATION FEST CANCELED

Not doing anything to destroy the '90s reputation as a decade of slackers, the alt-rock fest Flannel Nation -- that was to have featured Everclear, Sugar Ray, Filter and more -- has been canceled due to organizers apparently not having their act together.

PRINCESS GOES TO THE BUTTERFLY MUSEUM

Michael C Hall's band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum will play NYC's Bowery Ballroom on September 15 which appears to be a one-off.

JULIE

LA trio julie have just followed their buzzed-about 2021 EP 'pushing daisies' with two new tracks of heavy shoegaze and Sonic Youth-y noise rock. They've also got upcoming tour dates.

BEACON

Beacon will support their new album On the Lethe on tour starting in September.