Tour news: Wizkid, The National, St Paul & The Broken Bones, Y La Bamba, Agent Orange, Nicholas Craven, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE NATIONAL

The National have added a few dates to their First Two Pages of Frankenstein tour, hitting San Francisco, San Diego, Austin, Houston, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area in November. Their tour starts May 18 in Chicago and hits NYC on August 18 at Madison Square Garden with Patti Smith & Her Band opening. Head here for all dates.

national-tour loading...

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS / AMERICAN AQUARIUM

Drive-By Truckers are currently on tour with Lydia Loveless and are in New York this week, playing Woodstock tonight and then two sold out shows at Manhattan's Bowery Ballroom on Thursday and Friday. You'll have more opportunities to see them live soon, though, as they've just announced fall dates with American Aquarium.

CHANCE THE RAPPER

Chance the Rapper is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his second mixtape this year, and after announcing a hometown Chicago show to celebrate, he’s added NYC and LA shows.

Y LA BAMBA

Y La Bamba just released Lucha and have announced more tour dates happening this fall, opening for St Paul & The Broken Bones. Before that, they have headline dates this spring and will play a free SummerStage at Central Park show on July 19 with Julia Jacklin and Black Belt Eagle Scout. All dates are here, and watch a new Lucha video for "Dibujos/Guadalajara/Collapse" here:

ST PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES

With a new album, Angels in Science Fiction, out now, St. Paul & The Broken Bones have announced an extensive headline tour where they'll be joined by Abraham Alexander, Maggie Rose and Y La Bamba. Stops with YLB include three NYC-area shows: Montclair's Wellmont Theater on October 6, Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on October 7, and Long Island's Paramount on October 9. They'll also play a free NYC show at SummerStage at Central Park on June 10. All dates are here.

LAMB OF GOD

Lamb of God have announced some headlining tour dates happening in the midst of their tour supporting Pantera. Openers vary by date and include The Acacia Strain, The Black Dahlia Murder, Frozen Soul, Suicide Silence, and more.

THEIR / THEY'RE / THERE AND SHORT FICTIONS

Their / They're / There will be out this summer with Short Fictions, hitting Boston, Brooklyn (Trans Pecos on 6/30), Baltimore and Philly.

ttt-tour loading...

WIZKID

Wizkid's More Love, Less Ego Tour got postponed and new fall dates have been announced, including Brooklyn's Barclays Center on November 5, as well as shows in L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Philly, Chicago, Toronto and more.

YOUNG FATHERS

Following the release of their new album Heavy Heavy earlier this year, Scottish trio Young Fathers have announced a headlining North American tour for the fall.

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

Rufus Wainwright is celebrating his 50th birthday with a special concert, ”Fifty Isn’t The End,” that doubles as a benefit for the Montauk Point Lighthouse. The lineup features Jimmy Fallon, Laurie Anderson, Tig Notaro, Loudon & Martha Wainwright, Lucy Wainwright Roche, Joan As Police Woman, Jenni Muldaur, and more.

TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS

Orlando Higginbottom will be on the road for Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs DJ gigs this July, including stops in Dallas, Brooklyn (Elsewhere Hall on 7/8), Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco , and Chicago (with Bonobo). More July dates are still to be announced.

teed-tour loading...

TRIBECA FEST ADDITIONS

The Tribeca Festival continues to announce programming for its 2023 edition, which goes down June 7-18 in NYC. They've just announced their lineups for their Storytellers, Directors and Reunions series, which includes conversations with Paul McCartney/Conan O'Brien, John Mellencamp/David Letterman, Diplo, Chance the Rapper, and more.

GLAIVE / ORIGAMI ANGEL / OSO OSO

Musician and producer Ash Blue Gutierrez is releasing his debut full-length album as glaive, I Care So Much That I Don't Care At All, later this year via Interscope, and has announced tour dates with Origami Angel and Oso Oso.

BLONDE REDHEAD

Blonde Redhead have announced very intimate NYC and LA shows happening in June.

NICHOLAS CRAVEN

Montreal hip hop producer Nicholas Craven will give his first-ever US performance with a NYC one-off on May 13 at SOB's with frequent collaborator and Atlanta rapper Tha God Fahim, "a stacked lineup of secret guests," and DJ Lecamille.

AGENT ORANGE

California surf-punk icons Agent Orange are on tour this year and have added fall dates. Those include a stop at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on October 8, which is with Spice Pistols, who are a combination Sex Pistols / Spice Girls tribute group (really). All Agent Orange dates are here.

CLAUD

Claud has announced their sophomore album, Supermodels, out July 14 via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, and will be on tour this summer and fall.

THE SHED'S SONIC SPHERE

NYC venue The Shed has launched the Sonic Sphere, an experimental performance and listening space. Performances include yunè pinku, UNIIQU3, Madame Gandhi, more.

SANGUISUGABOGG

Ohio death metallers Sanguisugabogg have announced a headlining tour with a stacked support lineup, including Kruelty, Vomit Forth, and Gates To Hell.

HAZING OVER / THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS

Metallic hardcore band Hazing Over will release a new album in July and have dates with Callous Daoboys starting this week.

SWEEPING PROMISES

Sweeping Promises just announced their second album, Good Living Is Coming For You,‘ along with their biggest tour yet.

--

Check our Tour Dates category for more.