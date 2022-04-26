Tour news: Wolf Parade, Girlpool, Everclear/Fastball, Sinkane, Billy Howerdel (APC), more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

WOLF PARADE

Wolf Parade have added more dates to their 2022 tour, playing Pacific Northwest cities Portland, Bellingham, Seattle and Eugene in July. Ahead of those dates will be a string of shows where they play their debut album, Apologies to the Queen Mary, in full with the original lineup of the band (Dan Boeckner, Spencer Krug, Arlen Thompson, and Hadji Bakara). Head here for all dates.

attachment-wolf-parade-pacific-northwest loading...

LOS CAMPESINOS! / PROPER.

Los Campesinos! will hit cities on the East Coast and in the Midwest this August, with support from Proper.

BILLY HOWERDEL (A PERFECT CIRCLE)

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel has announced a new solo album, What Normal Was, due June 10 via Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG, and new single "Poison Flowers" is an atmospheric, psychedelic alt-metal song that's not too far removed from APC. Billy also announced a tour, kicking off in California in June and then hitting NYC's Gramercy Theatre on July 6 and several other US and Canadian dates. All dates and tickets here.

CROWDED HOUSE

New Zealand greats Crowded House have announced their first North American tour in 12 years.

THE B-52s

“No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blow-out with our friends and family…our fans,“ says Fred Schneider of The B-52s' "Farewell Tour."

LOCAL NATIVES

Local Natives have announced their first tour in three years that includes headlining shows and festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Osheaga, and more.

EVERCLEAR / FASTBALL

Everclear have expanded their 30th anniversary tour with Fastball and The Nixons, adding shows in NYC (Palladium Times Square on 7/22), and more. All dates are here.

GIRLPOOL

With new album Forgiveness out on Friday, Girlpool have announced a fall tour that includes stops in Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, NYC (Elsewhere on 9/22), Philly, DC, Houston, Denver, and lots more.

SUMMERSTAGE

SummerStage announced its 2022 lineup of free shows that happen in all five boroughs, and the lineup includes Waxahatchee, Caribou, Sons of Kemet / Makaya McCraven, black midi, Terence Blanchard, Sampa the Great, and more.

LOLLAPALOOZA DAILY LINEUPS

Lollapalooza announced the lineups by day for their 2022, edition which happens at the end of July in Chicago's Grant Park.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER FESTIVAL

Pharrell Williams is bringing his Something in the Water Festival back this summer, moving it from its previous location in Virginia Beach to Washington DC's Independence Ave on June 17-19, Juneteenth weekend. The lineup includes Pharrell, Tyler the Creator, Run the Jewels, Dave Matthews Band, Pusha T, Thundercat, Tierra Whack, Lil Baby, Chloe x Halle, Baby Tate, Saba, Ashanti and Ja Rule, and more.

SINKANE

Sinkane is playing a couple East Coast shows next month and both have LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy doing a DJ set as well. They'll be at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on May 18 and the original Brooklyn Bowl (in Brooklyn) on May 19.

LIL NAS X

Last year, Lil Nas X released his debut LP, Montero, which birthed two chart-topping singles and proved there's a lot more to him than "Old Town Road." Now he's announced his first-ever tour, the 'Long Live Montero' tour, which begins in Detroit in September and runs through October in North America, with European shows following in November.

BARRIE

Brooklyn-based songwriter and producer Barrie Lindsay released her sophomore album as Barrie, Barbara, last month, and has shows coming up beginning later this month and running into July.