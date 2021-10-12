Tour news: X, Desertfest, Pissed Jeans, Joy Oladokun, Man on Man, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

Punk legends X have announced a West Coast holiday tour that they're calling “X-Mas Re-Zoomed" and includes December dates in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Santa Ana, and San Diego. Soft Kill open all shows and dates are here:

PISSED JEANS

Philly punks Pissed Jeans just announced three shows: Philly on 12/18, and two NYC shows on 1/28 at Saint Vitus and 1/29 at Market Hotel.

CATE LE BON

Cate Le Bon will be back with a new album, Pompeii, on February 4 and her tour starts right after that.

SONDRE LERCHE

Sondre Lerche, who just played Joe's Pub in NYC this weekend, has just announced a 2022 tour, his first since releasing Patience in June 2020.

BOUNCING SOULS / FACE TO FACE / SUICIDE MACHINES

NJ punk heroes The Bouncing Souls have announced a fall tour. They'll be hitting the road in November and December with punk vets Face to Face, and ska-punk greats The Suicide Machines will be along for most of the shows, too.

PURITY RING / DAWN RICHARD

Purity Ring have postponed their tour with Dawn Richard to 2022. Dawn has also announced some headlining dates in December and January.

SHOW ME THE BODY / REGIONAL JUSTICE CENTER / CANDY

Show Me The Body will be out on the road with Regional Justice Center and Candy in December.

WHITMER THOMAS

Musician and comedian Whitmer Thomas, who got a lot of attention last year with his unusual HBO standup special ‘The Golden One,‘ will be out on the "Collage of Crap" tour in December.

A WILHELM SCREAM REPLACE STRIKE ANYWHERE ON COMEBACK KID TOUR

Comeback Kid will be on tour in November and they just announced that Strike Anywhere and Be Well had to drop off the tour and that A Wilhelm Scream will now join the trek, as well as ONE STEP CLOSER and "a slew of other bands along the way." The tour hits NJ at House of Independents on 11/5 with Gel, and Brooklyn's Monarch on 11/6. All dates are here.

FOR THE CHILDREN FEST

Comeback Anywhere are also playing the For the Children festival / toy drive, which happens at Los Angeles' Echoplex on December 11 & 12, with No Warning, Downpresser, Rude Awakening, XIBALBA and more on the bill. More info is here.

MAN ON MAN (RODDY BOTTUM / JOEY HOLMAN)

Man on Man (M.O.M.), the musical project started by boyfriends Joey Holman (HOLMAN) and Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen), will head out on their first U.S. tour this year. West Coast dates are this month, including San Francisco, Los Angeles (Zebulon on 11/1), Portland, Seattle, and more. There are East Coast dates in December, including Philly, Brooklyn (Elsewhere Zone One on 12/2), Providence, Cambridge and more. All dates are here.

BILL BURR

Bill Burr is in the midst of a lengthy, mostly-sold-out tour, and he's now announced another massive run of dates for 2022: The 'Bill Burr: Slight Return.'

THE WONDER YEARS

The Wonder Years will play a few East Coast US shows this December, ”mostly because we just really wanted to rip a few gigs,” they write.

DESERTFEST NYC 2022

Desertfest will return to NYC, bringing "desert rock, doom & stoner" to Knockdown Center from Mary 13-15. No lineup yet but mark your calendars.

PARQUET COURTS

Parquet Courts will celebrate the release of their new album Sympathy for Life with a Brooklyn show the night the album's out.

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS

Amyl and the Sniffers will play a one-off NYC show in December.

JOY OLADOKUN

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun has announced her first ever headline tour of North America in Spring 2022, including stops in Austin, Los Angeles (Troubadour on 4/11), Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 5/2), DC, Nashville and lots more. Head here for all dates.

BENT ARCANA (OSEES, TVOTR, MORE)

Bent Arcana, the improvisational group featuring John Dwyer (OSEES), Kyp Malone (TV on the Radio), Ryan Sawyer, Brad Caulkins, Tom Dolas (OSEES, Mr Elevator), Laena "Geronimo" Myers-Ionita, and Joce Soubiran, will be making their live debut at Los Angeles' Zebulon on October 26.

