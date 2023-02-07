Tour news: X, Lucius, Laura Jane Grace, Róisín Murphy, Best Kept Secret, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

X

LA punk icons X will be on their New And Improved Tour this spring where they're promising to play "unheard new music." Dates are in California in April, including San Diego, Pomona, Pioneer Town, Los Angeles and Menlo Park.

LAURA JANE GRACE / WEAKENED FRIENDS

Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace will be on a solo tour this spring with Weakened Friends. Dates begin April 5 in Columbia, MO and wrap up April 29 in Louisville, KY. There are also dates with Frank Turner and The Interrupters, including NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17 on May 12 and Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summerstage on May 13, both of which also feature Bedouin Soundclash. All dates are here.

YEAH YEAH YEAHS

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have spring dates with The Faint and Perfume Genius, depending on the show.

MY MORNING JACKET / FLEET FOXES

My Morning Jacket and Fleet Foxes are teaming up for a few West Coast shows this summer.

HOLLYWOOD BOWL 2023 SEASON

My Morning Jacket and Fleet Foxes' West Coast dates include Hollywood Bowl, who announced their 2023 season today. That also includes composer John Williams, Sparks & They Might Be Giants, Kamasi Washington, Jill Scott, Janet Jackson, Floating Points performing Promises with Four Tet, Caribou and more, and more.

SOUL GLO

Soul Glo have announced a headlining East Coast tour for March, in continued support of Diaspora Problems, our #1 album of 2022. They'll be joined by Cloud Rat and Backslider, and they have dates in Philly, DC, Richmond, Atlanta, Gainesville, Miami, and more.

VOIVOD

Prog sci-fi thrash vets Voivod will celebrate their 40th anniversary on a spring US tour.

BRENDAN KELLY (OF THE LAWRENCE ARMS) / NO TRIGGER

The Lawrence Arms' Brendan Kelly will be out with No Trigger for a few shows in April, including Rochester, Garwood, NJ (4/13 at Crossroads), Philly and Lancaster.

brendan kelly tour loading...

LUCIUS / DANIELLE PONDER

Indie duo Lucius have announced the Love So Deep tour, which has them out with Danielle Ponder in March and April. Dates include Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on 4/11 and all dates are here.

lucius tour loading...

NICKEL CREEK

Nickel Creek‘s album Celebrants comes out March 24 via Thirty Tigers, and they'll be on tour later this year with Gaby Moreno, Aoife O'Donovan, and Hawktail.

BIG THIEF

Big Thief have added a second NYC show to their winter tour.

L.IVE

Liv.e’s sophomore album is out this Friday, and she’s announced some shows supporting it in late March and early April.

DEATH GRIPS

Death Grips' lengthy comeback tour has just gotten even lengthier.

BANE

Massachusetts hardcore band Bane broke up in 2016 and put out a documentary on their final tour in 2020, but then they reunited for a one-off in 2021 to pay tribute to their bassist Brendan "Stu" Maguire, who died that year. Bane have now announced another reunion show, happening June 17 at Roadrunner in Boston with the truly stacked lineup of The Suicide File, Stick to Your Guns, Modern Life Is War, Bracewar, and Colin Of Arabia.

BLACK EYES REUNION TOUR OPENERS

Post-hardcore vets Black Eyes have announced the openers for their upcoming reunion shows in DC, Brooklyn and Philly -- Blacks' Myths (the duo of Irreversible Entanglements member Luke Stewart and drummer Warren G. "Trae" Crudup III) will play on all three shows, plus Ecstatic International in DC, Trophy Hunt in Brooklyn, and co-headliners Pissed Jeans in Philly.

BEST KEPT SECRET FESTIVAL

Netherlands festival Best Kept Secret goes down June 1-11 in Bergen, and this year's lineup is impressive with The 1975, Aphex Twin, Chemical Brothers, Arlo Parks, Interpol, The Mars Volta, Alex G, Caroline Polachek, Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul, Jockstrap, Japanese Breakfast, Kurt Vile, Kevin Morby, The Voids, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and lots more.

RÓISÍN MURPHY

We're still waiting for details on Róisín Murphy's new album she made with DJ Koze, but in the meantime she's started to announce tour dates, including a big show at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 11. Her only North American date so far is Guadalajara's Corona Capital festival (May 20-21) which also has Interpol, Pixies, Foals, Blonde Redhead, IDLES, Bloc Party, M83, My Morning Jacket, and more.

YAYA BEY

Yaya Bey has a few live shows on the horizon, including a hometown Brooklyn show with Roy Ayers.

HIATUS KAIYOTE

Hiatus Kaiyote have added a second NYC date to their US tour surrounding Coachella. That happens April 30 at Brooklyn Steel (the 4/29 show is sold out).

SKINNY PUPPY

Canadian industrial icons Skinny Puppy are celebrating their 40th anniversary and are doing so by announcing what they're calling their "Final Tour." Say the band: "It’s been eight long years since we’ve toured, and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary."

FACS

Chicago's FACS just announced their fifth album and more tour dates.

YO LA TENGO

Yo La Tengo release their new album this week and will celebrate with a free NYC performance.

CAKE

Cake will be on the road all by themselves this summer for "An Evening With" tour.

SWEET VALENTINE'S EDITION

Seth Herzog's monthly comedy series, SWEET, has its Valentine's Day edition on February 14 at Chelsea Music Hall. Guests include Janeane Garofalo, Jared Fried, Kylie Brakeman, and Jus Janell. Seth says, "It's a very special show, as each performer will do a short set and then go on a mini-blind date with someone from the audience for 5 minutes."