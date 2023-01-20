Tour news: Yaeji, Sloan, Mall Grab, The Well / Firebreather, Truth Club, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE WELL / FIREBREATHER

Austin's The Well will be on tour with Sweden's Firebreater this spring, hitting Brooklyn on April 11 at Saint Vitus. Head here for all dates.

PANTERA / LAMB OF GOD

The Pantera reunion--with original members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown, plus Black Label Society/Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante filling in for Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul--has announced its first headlining North American tour, with support from Lamb of God.

YAEJI

Yaeji just announced her debut studio album and supporting tour, and she's since added a second NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on May 20. (The 5/19 show is sold out.)

MADONNA

Madonna's 40th anniversary "The Celebration Tour" kicks off in July, and after adding thirteen additional shows to it yesterday, she isn't done adding dates, and has now added a fourth and "final" NYC show.

100 GECS / MACHINE GIRL

100 gecs have announced a North American tour ahead of the release of their anticipated new album 10,000 gecs. The trek kicks off in April and runs through May, and includes shows with Machine Girl. Fever Ray also join them as co-headliner for the Washington DC show.

SLOAN

Canadian rock greats Sloan start their 2023 tour supporting last year's Steady next week. Most of the shows are in their native country but they'll dip below the border to play Minneapolis and Chicago in March. Head here for all dates.

SMIDLEY / DOMINIC ANGELELLA

Smidley (aka Foxing vocalist Conor Murphy) has announced his first headlining tour, in support of his great 2022 sophomore album Here Comes The Devil. Support comes from Dominic Angelella (who's played in mewithoutYou, Hop Along, and more), whose new solo album Silver Dreams Don't Move Me was one of Conor's favorite albums of 2022, and Dominic will also be playing in Smidley's band.

ALL THEM WITCHES

All Them Witches are playing albums Lightning At The Door, Dying Surfer Meets His Maker, and Sleeping Through The War at 3-night residencies in Chicago, Brooklyn, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin and Denver this spring.

MICHELLE ZAUNER (JAPANESE BREAKFAST)

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast is celebrating the paperback edition of her bestselling memoir Crying in H Mart with a spring book tour.

ZACH BRYAN

In late 2022, rising country star Zach Bryan released the live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster along with a statement about unfair ticket prices, which promised he would play "a limited number of headline shows next year to which [he's] done all [he] can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don't have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show." Now, he announced the 'Burn, Burn, Burn Tour' for this spring, using the ticketing website AXS.com for all dates.

MALL GRAB

Australian DJ and producer Mall Grab will be on tour starting in February, and spring dates include Okeechobee fest and a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere on March 31.

HELL

Salem, Oregon sludge/drone/doom act Hell have announced a lengthy US spring tour, and main member M.S.W. says they'll be performing Hell's self-titled album in its entirety. M.S.W. will be joined by classic Hell live members A.L.N. (aka Mizmor) on drums, Sheene Coffin on guitar, and new bassist Andrew Black, who also plays in Mizmor's band alongside M.S.W., and who's replacing longtime Hell bassist Nate Myers. They're also promising to have "lots of new merchandise" available on the tour.

RID OF ME / DJUNAH

Philly noise punks Rid of Me will be on tour with Djunah in April, including shows in Boston, Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on 4/19 with Boy Stuff and Triceratops), Philly and DC. See all dates here.

CLAN OF XYMOX

Darkwave greats Clan of Xymox have rescheduled their North American tour, with dates now in March and June.

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS / ARMOR FOR SLEEP / SPITALFIELD

The aughts-era emo nostalgia continues with a tour from Hawthorne Heights, Armor For Sleep, and Spitalfield this spring. "Holy 2004!," Hawthorne Heights say. "We were able to put together a lineup of 3 bands from your Myspace Top 8, how special is that?"

KNIFEPLAY / THEY ARE GUTTING A BODY OF WATER

Knifeplay and They Are Gutting a Body of Water are teaming up for a tour around SXSW, hitting Richmond, Athens, Houston, Kansas City, St Paul, Chicago, Detroit and more. Before that they have a few Northeast dates including Kingston (Tubby's on 2/23), Boston and Brooklyn (2/25 @ Baby's All Right).

BILLY NOMATES

UK artist Billy Nomates, who just released her second album, is coming across the Atlantic this spring for her first North American dates. She's just added a second NYC show at Mercury Lounge on May 16 (her 5/17 show at ML is sold out).

TRUTH CLUB

Raleigh quartet Truth Club are gearing up to release a new album and will be previewing new music on the road. January dates include NYC-area shows at Kingston's Tubby's on 1/27 and Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on 1/28. They've also got a few March dates surrounding their appearance at SXSW, including shows with Protomartyr and Archers of Loaf.

WARMDUSCHER

London sleaze merchants Warmduscher are playing SXSW in March and will stick around after for their first-ever North American tour.

DAYS N DAZE / COP/OUT

DIY folk punk band Days N Daze will be on the road with Cop/Out in February for three shows: February 24 at Brooklyn Monarch with Teenage Halloween, February 25 at Salty's in Belmar, NJ and February 26 at Dobbs in Philly.