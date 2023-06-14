Tour news: Yahritza y Su Esencia, Palm, Frankie & The Witch Fingers, Heilung, John Zorn, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

FRANKIE & THE WITCH FINGERS

Psych band Frankie & The Witch Fingers will release a new album, Data Doom, on September 1 via Reverberation Appreciation Society. (Check out "Mild Davis" below.) The band have also announced fall tour dates which have them out with Spoon Bender, Iguana Death Cult, and more. The NYC stop is

September 30 at Warsaw with IDC.

PALM (FINAL SHOWS)

Palm have decided to call it quits after 12 years together. Before they go, they've got a few shows left to play, including Pitchfork Festival in July, and Knockdown Center's Outline Summer (with Model/Actriz, U.S. Girls and more) on August 5. After Hopscotch Fest in Raleigh, they'll play their two final shows: Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on 9/9 and Philly's Johnny Brenda's on 9/14.

THURSDAY

Thursday played their home state's Adjacent Festival last month, and they have more festival dates coming up, along with special War All The Time boat shows in NYC. They've now announced a headlining tour around those shows. They've lined up some amazing support for the new shows, with Gel, Pinkshift, Koyo, and Vinnie Caruana of The Movielife each joining on select dates.

PINKSHIFT / L.S. DUNES

Speaking of, Pinkshift are also opening most dates of L.S. Dunes' (whose lineup includes Thursday bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule) summer tour, including their NYC show on July 17 at Irving Plaza.

BEANIE SIGEL, MEMPHIS BLEEK, FREEWAY

Three rappers from Jay-Z's classic Roc-A-Fella dynasty have announced some hometown-area shows presented by Art of Rap.

MADE IN AMERICA FEST 2023

The Made In America festival returns to Philly's Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Labor Day Weekend, September 2-3, with headliners SZA and Lizzo. The lineup also includes Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, and more.

THE SOUL REBELS

The Soul Rebels are on tour this summer, including appearances at the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, Newport Jazz Fest, and Bethel, NY's Catbird Music Festival. They've also got a run at NYC's Blue Note from September 21-24 with "special guests" TBA.

soul rebels tour dates loading...

ELADIO CARRIÓN

Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión has added new North American dates to his "The Sauce" tour. The new fall leg includes stops in Chicago, Toronto, Providence, Denver, San Francisco, Miami, NYC, and more.

BUFFALO NICHOLS

Buffalo Nichols will release his new album The Fatalist on September 15 via Fat Possum, and the lead single is the retro-meets-modern blues of "You're Gonna Need Somebody on Your Bond." He also announced a tour, including NYC's Mercury Lounge on September 22.

TRÉ BURT

Singer-songwriter Tré Burt, who we named a current country singer to know last year, has announced his third LP, Traffic Fiction, is coming on October 6; he'll also be on tour this fall.

CHAI

Japanese band CHAI will be on tour this fall supporting their just-announced self-titled fourth album.

HEILUNG

Dark folk group Heilung will be crossing the Atlantic for a fall North American tour with stops in Baltimore, Huntsville, New Orleans, Austin, Denver and more.

attachment-HEILUNG fall tour loading...

HATEBREED

Hatebreed will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third album, 2003's The Rise of Brutality, on tour this fall. They'll have killer support from Terror, Vein.fm, and Jesus Piece for the North American shows, which surround their sets at New England Metal and Hardcore Festival in September.

JOHN ZORN AT 70 @ GREAT AMERICAN MUSIC HALL

John Zorn has been celebrating his 70th birthday this year with special events, like at the 2023 Big Ears Festival, and he's just announced a residency at San Francisco's Great American Music Hall from August 30 - September 3, featuring 15 performances across 5 days. Zorn curated the whole thing and will be leading special events like his famed game piece COBRA. Performers include Laurie Anderson, Bill Frisell, Julian Lage, Fred Frith, Mike Patton, John Medeski, Dave Lombardo, Trevor Dunn, Petra Haden, Trey Spruance, Kenny Wollesen, Brian Marsella, Gyan Riley, Cyro Baptista, Chris Otto, Sae Hashimoto, Steve Gosling, Jorge Roeder, William Winant, Ikue Mori, Ches Smith, and more. Head here for full details.

attachment-zorn at 70 great american music hall loading...

POP MONTREAL

City-wide music and arts festival Pop Montreal has announced the second wave of artists added to the lineup for its 2023 edition. New acts include Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Bell Orchestre, Men I Trust, Kate NV, Islands, Bernice, Georgia, La Securité, Gavsborg, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, PYPY (Duchess Says / CPC Gangbangs), Becca Mancari, Groundsound, Mother Tongues, Activity, Ellis, Kimmortal, Blonde Diamond, Hot Garbage, Nuovo Testamento, and more.

CRSSD FEST 2023

San Diego's CRSSD Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, which happens at Waterfront Park September 23 + 24. Much like San Francisco's Portola Fest (which is the weekend after), CRSSD leans toward the alt side of EDM, and this year features Underworld, Flume, Todd Terje (DJ Set), Fatboy Slim, Ben Böhmer, LP Giobbi, SG Lewis, Elderbrook, Eliza Rose, Röyksopp, Weval, Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Overmono, and more.

YAHRITZA Y SU ESENCIA

Washington-based regional Mexican trio Yahritza y Su Esencia put out their breakthrough debut album Obsessed last year, and singer Yahritza Martinez became the youngest Latino artist (at age 15) to ever crack the Billboard Hot 100 with "Soy El Único." They kept the momentum going on this year's Grupo Frontera collaboration "Frágil," and now they've announced their first-ever tour. It's a West Coast / Southwest run going down this August. All dates and ticket info here.

SLAUGHTER BEACH DOG

Slaughter Beach, Dog just announced a fall tour that will mark some of their largest shows to date. This summer they'll also play Newport Folk Fest and tour the UK.

GODCASTER

Brooklyn's Godcaster will be busy on tour this fall, including stints with Deeper, Model/Actriz and Panchiko. The band's run with Deeper hits NYC at Brooklyn Made on September 27 and all dates are here.

--

Check our Tour Dates category for more.