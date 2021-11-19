Tour news: Yeule, Small Black, Annie Hart / The Natvral, Red Baraat, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SMALL BLACK

Synth rock band Small Black have announced a Winter 2022 tour, hitting New Orleans, Tallahassee, Gainesville, Orlando, Durham, and Richmond before wrapping up in NYC for a show at Brooklyn Made on 3/4. All dates, which are with Caroline Loveglow, are here.

ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' new album, Raise the Roof, their first together in 14 years, is out today and they've just announced tour dates for 2022.

YEULE

Yeule, aka Singapore-born, London-based artist Nat Ćmiel, will release Glitch Princess on February 4 via Bayonet Records. Not long after, they'll tour the U.S. in March, including shows in Brooklyn (National Sawdust on 3/11), Chicago, Los Angeles (The Echo on 3/19), San Francisco and Portland. All dates are here and watch the video for "Friendly Machine" below:

RED BARAAT

Red Baraat have announced their 2022 "Festival of Colors" tour which has them out for five East Coast shows with Rini. The festival kicks off in NYC on March 4 at Brooklyn Bowl, and then heads to Boston, Philly, South Orange, and Washington, DC. All dates are here.

LIFE OF AGONY / DOG EAT DOG

Brooklyn alt-metal vets Life of Agony are headed out on tour in 2022. They've announced "Lost at 2022," a run of dates in the northeastern US in January and February, which includes stops in NY, NJ, PA, and MA. Rapcore pioneers Dog Eat Dog are joining them for the whole tour, and Kings Never Die (ex-members of Dog Eat Dog, Mucky Pup, Subzero) are also on some of the dates.

ANNIE HART / THE NATVRAL

Annie Hart (Au Revoir Simone) and The Natvral (Kip from The Pains of Being Pure at Heart) will be touring together later this fall and have added a few more dates to their tour. It now starts November 30 in Philly and includes shows in Kingston, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Chicago, Ft. Wayne, NYC (TV Eye on 12/10) and Washington DC. Head here for all dates.

OBLIVION ACCESS FEST

Oblivion Access, formerly Austin Terror Fest, was forced to postpone its first edition under its new name, first to 2021, then to 2022, because of COVID. It runs May 12 - 15 and they've now unveiled the first wave of the 2022 lineup.

PATTI SMITH

Earlier this month, Patti Smith announced an end of year hometown NYC show, happening at Brooklyn Steel on December 28. Tickets to that are now sold out, so she's added another date in the NYC area a couple of nights later, at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on December 30.