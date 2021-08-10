Tour News: Yola, Holly Humberstone, Cloak, Foo Fighters, Dorian Electra, more

YOLA

Yola released her sophomore album, Stand For Myself, in July, and she's touring with Chris Stapleton this year and next supporting it, in addition to some festival dates. She's now announced a 2022 headlining tour, beginning in February and running through April, with dates in Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and more. See all dates HERE.

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

British musician Holly Humberstone is releasing her second EP, The Walls Are Way Too Thin, due out November 5 via Darkroom/Interscope/Polydor Records, and she's now announced her first ever US tour dates supporting it. In addition to ACL Fest on October 9, she'll play The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on October 7 (tickets), and Bowery Ballroom in NYC on October 12 (tickets). Stream her latest single, "Please Don't Leave Just Yet," co-written and co-produced by Matty Healy of The 1975.

CLOAK / DEMISER

Atlanta black metal/classic rock blenders Cloak have announced that they'll be "Picking up right where we left off by spreading the fires of The Burning Dawn," their 2019 album, "far and wide." They hit the road on tour through the East Coast and Midwest in October and November, with South Carolina blackened thrashers Demiser as support. The dates include shows in Columbus, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cambridge, Philadelphia, Brooklyn (November 6 at Saint Vitus), Baltimore, Charlotte, Savannah, Jacksonville, Atlanta, and more. See all dates HERE.

FOO FIGHTERS

Foo Fighters continue to expand their ongoing tour; they've now added two new East Coast shows, at Syracuse, NY's St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on September 15, and Bridgeport, CT's Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on September 17. You'll need to provide proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test from within 42 hours, to attend, and you can see all of Foo Fighters' dates HERE.

DORIAN ELECTRA

Dorian Electra released their second LP, My Agenda, in 2020, and they'll head on a world tour supporting it in 2022. They have North American dates running from January through March, including stops in Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on February 1), Washington DC, Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles (El Rey Theatre on March 2), and more. See all dates HERE.

GWAR / NAPALM DEATH / EYEHATEGOD

GWAR added an additional NYC date to their tour with Napalm Death and Eyehategod, on December 14 at Irving Plaza. You can get tickets early starting on Wednesday 8/11 at 10 AM -- head HERE on Wednesday morning for the password, and for updated dates.

THE BETHS

The Beths return to North America in 2022 for a tour, beginning in January and running through February. Tickets for all dates, including shows in NYC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and more, go on BrooklynVegan Presale on Thursday 8/12 at 10 AM local time. Head HERE on Thursday morning for the password, and to see all dates.

KAYTRANADA

Kaytranada will tour North America this fall, with shows beginning in September and running through December. See all dates HERE.

DYING FETUS

Death metal vets Dying Fetus will tour this fall with support from Terror, Brand of Sacrifice, and Vitriol in October and November. See all dates here.

YAUTJA

Nashville metal/punk band Yautja will be supporting Inter Arma on tour with Eye Flys and Yashira, and they also have headlining dates with Yashira and Chepang. See all dates HERE.

PALLBEARER

Pallbearer announced a pair of Brooklyn shows at Saint Vitus on October 28 and 29, with Heavy Temple and Somnuri on night one, and SOM and Overdose on night two.

CHARLI XCX

Charli XCX announced three special shows supporting her 2020 album how i'm feeling now, in NYC, Los Angeles, and London. See all dates here.

GIRLS AGAINST BOYS

Girls Against Boys are touring the US for the first time since 2013 in February. See all dates here.

MUSTAFA

Toronto singer/songwriter Mustafa has announced his first ever NYC show, at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity on August 20. Tickets are on sale now, and we're giving away a pair.

LES SAVY FAV

Les Savy Fav will warm up for their Riot Fest set with a Brooklyn show at Market Hotel on September 12 (tickets).