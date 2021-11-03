Tour news: Yola, The Skatalites, Jesse Malin, Southern Culture on the Skids, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

YOLA

Yola has added a few more dates to her 2022 North American tour, including Milwaukee, St Louis, Cincinnati and a second NYC show (Webster Hall on February 9). Head here for all dates.

TOUCHE AMORE

BrooklynVegan is excited to present Touche Amore's first headlining tour in support of 2020's great Lament, which will be opened by Vein.fm and Dogleg on all dates, plus Thirdface on the first leg and Foxtails on the second.

INDIGO DE SOUZA

Indigo De Souza will be on the road in 2022 supporting her very good sophomore album ’Any Shape You Take,’ and she's added some new dates.

2022 DECIBEL MAGAZINE TOUR (OBITUARY, MUNICIPAL WASTE, GATECREEPER, MORE)

The 2022 Decibel Magazine Tour has been announced with Tampa death metal legends Obituary, Richmond crossover thrash staples Municipal Waste, modern-day death metal torch-carriers Gatecreeper, deathy trashers Enforced, and "death western" band SpiritWorld (who just signed to Century Media).

THE SKATALITES

Jamaican ska vets The Skatalites have a few North American dates on their schedule, including Mexico City's Global Ska Fest this month, NYC (Cafe Wha on 11/24), and California dates in December (House of Blues Anaheim on 12/4 w/ Aquabats and more). All dates are here.

DESTROYER

Destroyer have announced 2022 North American tour dates, beginning April 22 in Vancouver and including stops in Seattle, Boise, St. Louis, Nashville, DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Austin, Los Angeles, Berkeley, Portland and more.

WAXAHATCHEE / MADI DIAZ

Waxahatchee has announced another run of tour dates supporting 2020's excellent Saint Cloud (order on vinyl). After playing Wilco's Sky Blue Sky Fest in Mexico in January, she'll hit the road in February, stopping in Richmond, Providence, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Toronto, Chicago and more. In April, she has a pair of dates (rescheduled from this year) at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, and after that she has a set at Bluebird Music Festival in April, a show supporting Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit in May, and a date at new Boston venue Roadrunner in June.

SOUTHERN CULTURE ON THE SKIDS

Cow punk greats Southern Culture on the Skids will be on tour in 2022 with dates lined throughout the year, including an L.A. show at Zebulon on June 17 and a Brooklyn show at The Bell House on September 16. They are probably playing somewhere near you -- check out their full schedule.

JESSE MALIN

Jesse Malin is on tour in Europe currently with Brian Fallon and Chris Farren but will be back in NYC later this fall for his annual holiday show at Bowery Ballroom on December 11. It's billed as "Jesse Malin and Friends" and is a benefit for his D Generation bandmate Howie Pyro who as been battling Cirrhosis Of The Liver. All Jesse Malin dates are here.