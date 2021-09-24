Tour news: Yumi Zouma, Amber Mark, Every Time I Die, Bad Religion, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

YUMI ZOUMA

New Zealand indiepop band Yumi Zouma have announced a spring 2022 tour, starting April 7 in Atlanta and wrapping up May 6 in San Diego. In between they've got stops in DC, Philly, Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 4/13), Boston, MOntreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles (The Roxy on 5/5) and more. All dates are here.

AMBER MARK

Amber Mark will release her debut album, Three Dimensions Deep, on January 28 and you can check out new single "What it Is" below. She's also just announced a 2022 tour, including stops in Boston, Montreal, Detroit, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, Houston, DC, Philly, NYC (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 5/20) and more. All dates are here.

EVERY TIME I DIE / ’68 / CANDY

Every Time I Die will support their new album Radical with a fall tour that also has '68 and Candy on the bill. Stops include Iowa City, El Paso, Roswell, Austin, Jacksonville, Richmond and more. That's before their tour with Underoath and Spiritbox. Head here for all dates.

MINISTRY

Ministry planned to tour in 2020 as a 30th anniversary celebration of A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste as well as a reunion of the The Industrial Strength Tour, the "infamous original tour" with KMFDM, plus Front Line Assembly. That got postponed to fall 2021 with Helmet replacing KMFDM, and now the tour has been postponed till spring 2022, and while it is still called "Industrial Strength" it features totally different openers, Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

Red Hot Chilli Peppers will be on tour in 2022 and it will be their first with guitarist John Frusciante in 15 years.

WORST PARTY EVER

Worst Party Ever will be on tour in January and February, including dates with Camp Trash, Hey, ily and Thank You I'm Sorry. They'll hit Los Angeles (The Echo on 1/6), San Antonio, Richmond, DC, Philly, Brooklyn (Knitting Factory on 1/23), Detroit, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, and more. Head here for details and tickets.

UNTO OTHERS

Goth metal band Unto Others will be on tour later this fall, including stops in Seattle, Boise, Minneapolis, Chicago, NYC (TV Eye on 11/13), Philly, Baltimore, Atlanta, Austin, San Diego, Oakland and more. All dates are here.

BAM R&B FEST

This year's BAM R&B Fest is a little different than has been in previous years. Instead of lunchtime shows on Wednesdays at Metrotech Commons, the 2021 edition will be across two weekends in October in Fort Greene Park with Valerie June, Stew & The Negro Problem, and more.

BAD RELIGION CANCEL ASBURY PARK SHOW

Bad Religion's Halloween show at Asbury Park's Convention Hall as "The venue will not be available for the previously scheduled date." Still on: the rest of their tour with Alkaline Trio shows in NYC (10/29 at Hammerstein Ballroom) and Philly (11/7 at The Met).

NILE / INCANTATION /SANGUISUGABOGG / I AM

Death metal vets Nile had the bulk of their planned 2020 tour cancelled because of COVID. They've now announced a new run of dates with fellow death metal bands Incantation, Sanguisugabogg, and the hardcore-infused I AM. It's called "The Age of Vile Divinities US Tour 2022."

EXHORDER

New Orleans thrash/groove metal vets Exhorder will celebrate the belated 30th anniversary of their classic 1990 debut LP Slaughter in the Vatican by playing it in full on a fall tour, with support from three newer bands who keep the thrashy torch lit: Take Offense, Extinction A.D., and Plague Years.