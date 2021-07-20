Tour News: Ziggy Marley, Erykah Badu, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Dying Fetus, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are back. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

ZIGGY MARLEY

Ziggy Marley will be touring this year, presenting "A Live Tribute to His Father" with stops in Los Angeles (The Hollywood Bowl on August ), Redondo Beach, New Orleans, NYC (The Rooftop at Pier 17 on 10/1) and more.

ERYKAH BADU

Erykah Badu has expanded her fall tour including new dates in Hartford, Atlantic City, National Harbor, MD, Portsmouth, VA, and more. Previously announced dates include NYC's Radio City Music Hall on 9/30. All dates are here.

COM TRUISE

Com Truise will perform as part of Tycho's ISO50 event at Brooklyn Mirage on Friday (7/23), and he's also got shows in San Francisco on 7/31, Ferndale, MI on Halloween, and a Brooklyn headline show at Elsewhere Hall on 12/10. Head here for dates and details.

DAMON & NAOMI

Damon & Naomi will release their new album, A Sky Record, on August 6. They're playing a release show at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on August 12 with Ryan El-Solh, JR Bohannon.

JOSH RITTER

Josh Ritter will be touring this fall, both book events supporting his novel, The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All, and solo acoustic shows. Dates include Los Angeles (Masonic Lodge on 9/21), Portland, Seattle, Boston, Brooklyn (St Anne's Church on 10/8), DC, Philly and more. Head here for all the details.

STEVE GUNN

Steve Gunn will be on tour this fall in support of new album Other You and he's just added a three-night residency at L.A.'s Gold Diggers on September 9-11 which will be his first shows performing the new album with a full band. All Steve Gunn dates are here.

PAUL F TOMPKINS

Comedian, actor and podcster Paul F Tompkins has a few live shows up his well-dressed sleeves. He'll bring "Varietopia" to L.A.'s The Lodge Room on September 20 and also has an L.A. show on October 23, details still to come. He'll then head to Brooklyn for two shows at The Bell House: Spontourco on 11/12 (7:30 & 10 PM shows), and "Varietopia" on 11/13 (7:30 & 10 PM). More details are here.

CLAIRO

Clairo released her excellent new album, Sling, on Friday, and now she's announced a tour for it. She'll hit the road in North America starting in February of 2022 with Arlo Parks on most dates and Widowspeak on others.

WE ARE THE UNION NYE PARTY IN DETROIT (BV PRESENTS)

BrooklynVegan is thrilled to be teaming up with DIY ska label Bad Time Records to co-present a big New Year's Eve bash in the Detroit area with hometown headliners We Are The Union and support from their BTR labelmates Catbite, Grey Matter, and Dissidente.

DYING FETUS

Dying Fetus will be on the road in September, hitting Pittsburgh with Code Orange on 9/24 at the Roxian Theatre, Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on 9/25, and Baltimore's Ottobar on 9/26.

SHAME

UK band Shame announced a 2022 North American tour that kicks off February 7 in Vancouver and includes stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Austin, Minneapolis, Chicago, Columbus, Toronto, Montreal, Cambridge, NYC, Philly, DC, Nashville, New Orleans and more.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced their first tour since COVID. They hit the road in October for their "Hello Again" tour, stopping in Memphis, New Orleans (New Orleans Jazz Fest), Philadelphia, Red Bank NJ, Port Chester NY, Providence, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Madison, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, Oakland, and more.

NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS UK TOUR

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will play a 20-date UK tour this fall, including two nights at London's Royal Albert Hall. Dates are here:

STRAND OF OAKS

Strand of Oaks has announced details of his fall tour in support of his new album, In Heaven. Tim Showalter will be on the road starting October 11 in Boston and stops include DC, Brooklyn, Detroit, Cleveland, Columbus, Denver, Boise, Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, San Diego, Dallas, Austin, Tampa, Nashville, and more.

JR JR 10TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

JR JR were still called Dale Earnhardt Jr Jr when they released It's a Corporate World 10 years ago. To celebrate this milestone they'll be playing it in full on tour with August shows in Detroit, Chicago, NYC (8/27 at Bowery Ballroom) and DC. Say the band: "We'll be bringing out the old racing suits, the lights, the bubbles, etc and asking for a lot of audience participation much in the same way those original tours featured us as much as they were made by everything the audiences brought to the table as well." Head here for all dates.

THIEVERY CORPORATION

Thievery Corporation will be on The Outernational Tour this fall, including stops in NYC (Terminal 5 on 9/25), Chicago, Atlanta, Richmond, Miami, Portland, Seattle Vancouver, San Francisco and more. Head here for all dates.

H2O OPENERS AT LPR SHOWS (SHUTDOWN & MORE)

H20 are playing a two-night-stand at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on October 9 & 10, and they've announced the openers: Shutdown (first NYC shows since 2010) and Fahrenheit 451, Be Well, and Reaching Out play both shows, while Slashers play the 10/9 show (sold out) and Cruel Hand play the 10/10 show (tickets).

JXDN

In addition to opening Machine Gun Kelly's 2021 tour, the Travis Barker-signed/produced pop punk revivalist jxdn (whose debut album also features MGK) will do a headlining tour in 2022. All dates are here.

H.E.R. LIGHTS ON FEST NYC

H.E.R. is throwing and NYC edition of the Lights On Fest with Maxwell, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, SWV, Queen Naija, Lucky Daye, Blxst, Skip Marley, and more are also playing.

ONYX

Veteran NYC rap crew Onyx will play a hometown show at Elsewhere Hall on August 21 and tickets go on sale July 23 at 10 AM. It's currently their only date.

TR/ST

Canadian gothy electro group TR/ST will play San Francisco, L.A., Brooklyn, and Denver this fall.

MICROWAVE

Microwave's 2020 tour got cut short because of COVID, and the band have now announced a new round of East Coast dates this fall to make up for the ones they didn't get to play. Elder Brother and Weakened Friends, both originally scheduled as support for the 2020 tour, are onboard for the new dates, and so are NYC punks Taking Meds.

TYPHOON

Portland orchestral indie rock group Typhoon released Sympathetic Magic earlier this year and they'll tour for it next year.

WEDNESDAY

Asheville, NC band Wednesday are releasing a new album, Twin Plagues, on August 13 via Orindal Records and are playing some shows this summer and fall, including two dates in their native Asheville, one of which is a record release party, and shows in the Midwest with Advance Base and Dan Wriggins.

CHEAP TRICK

Cheap Trick are back on tour and making up for pandemic lost time, with a massive set of dates ahead of them that will have them out for most of the next year, playing North America, the UK and Europe, including rescheduled dates with Rod Stewart.

THE AVALANCHES

Australian sample artisans The Avalanches have announced a 2022 North American tour, that will have them out in February and March.