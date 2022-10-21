Tour news: blink-182, Protomartyr, Cro-Mags, Paramore, The Obsessed, Wiki, Omni, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BLINK-182

blink-182 have added more dates to their tour with Turnstile, including second shows in Los Angeles and San Diego. The tour hits NYC with three shows: May 19 at Madison Square Garden, May 20 at UBS Arena, and May 24 at Barclays Center.

JONI MITCHELL

After making a surprise return at Newport Folk Festival, Joni Mitchell has now announced her first proper concert with advance tickets in over two decades.

CRO-MAGS

NYHC legends Cro-Mags will be on tour in December, beginning in Manchester, NH on 12/6 and running through 12/18 in Philly. Dates include Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, and Newark, NJ (QXTs on 12/7).

PROTOMARTYR

Detroit's Protomartyr -- who currently have The Breeders' Kelly Deal in the band -- are touring around their appearance at Austin's Levitation Festival, starting Sunday (10/23) in Cincinnati and including shows in Nashville, Fayetteville, Denton, San Antonio, Memphis, St Louis, Bloomington, Chicago and a hometown show on 11/18.

PARAMORE / BLOC PARTY

Paramore, who play When We Were Young this weekend in Vegas, have announced a few UK and Ireland dates for April 2023 that have them out with Bloc Party, including London, Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham, Cardiff and Manchester.

OMNI

Atlanta trio Omni have announced a few December shows, including Richmond, Philly, Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on 12/9) and Durham, NC.

THE OBSESSED

Doom legends The Obsessed hit the road starting November 2 at Hamden, CT's Space Ballroom, and will be out for the first half of the month, including shows in Providence, Brooklyn (Sovereign on 11/6), Columbus, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Asheville, and more.

MADI DIAZ

Madi Diaz, who opened for Harry Styles in Toronto back in August, will be supporting her fantastic 2021 album History Of A Feeling on her Crying In Public Tour which starts Saturday (10/22) in Nashville and includes stops in DC, Philly, Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on 10/27), Boston, Montreal, Chicago, Denver, Boise, San Francisco, and more. East Coast dates are with John-Robert, while West Coast dates are with Caroline Spence.

MAGGIE ROGERS

After releasing a new album, Surrender, this year, Maggie Rogers has announced her first North American tour since 2019 which has her out with Del Water Gap.

MUTUALLY ASSURED DESTRUCTION

Richmond metal/hardcore band Mutually Assured Destruction are playing Brooklyn and a hometown show around their appearance at the Trapped Under Ice-headlined Disturbin' The Peace fest

DRUGDEALER

Drugdealer's new album, Hiding in Plain Sight, is out next week, and they'll be on the road right after, with dates kicking off on Halloween in San Francisco. The NYC stop is at Bowery Ballroom on November 19.

WIKI

Wiki just released Cold Cuts, his collab album with Subjxct 5, and will celebrate with a NYC show at Bowery Union on October 28 with Papo2oo4, and DJ Lucas.

JERRY SEINFELD

Jerry Seinfeld’s tour itinerary will have him on the road through May of 2023, including lots of Beacon Theatre shows.

AFI / DRAB MAJESTY

After postponing dates because of the pandemic, AFI are finally set to begin their Bodies tour with Drab Majesty on Friday (10/21) in San Diego. They'll be busy this weekend and next, playing all three days of When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, and they'll also be stopping in Anaheim, Tempe, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington DC, NYC, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Austin, Atlanta and more.

DESTROY LONELY / HOMIXIDE GANG / DJ BLAK BOY

Atlanta rapper Destroy Lonely has announced a North American tour through the end of the year, supporting his newest album No Stylist (listen to the viral title track below). He'll be joined on the road by Opium (Playboi Carti's imprint) label mates Homixide Gang and DJ Blak Boy.