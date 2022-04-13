Tour news: Nine Inch Nails, Men at Work, Alice Cooper, Mary Lattimore, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ALICE COOPER

Alice Cooper has announced fall tour dates that include stops in Buffalo, Albany, Atlantic City, Grand Rapids, Louisville, Memphis, St. Louis, Vegas and more. Head here for all the dates.

NINE INCH NAILS

Nine Inch Nails' select 2022 live dates are looking more and more like a tour. They just announced a second Philadelphia show at The Met and both the May 24 and May 25 shows go on sale Thursday, April 14 at 10 AM ET. All NIN dates are here.

PAVEMENT

Most of Pavement's fall reunion tour is at big venues -- like their Kings Theatre shows in Brooklyn -- but they've just added a date at Austin's 3TEN which is around 350 capacity. They haven't played places that small since the early '90s.

TORTOISE

Chicago post-rock icons Tortoise have announced a handful of fall dates, happening in Brooklyn, Chicago, Portland, and Los Angeles.

DION LUNADON (EX A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS)

Former A Place to Bury Strangers bassist Dion Lunadon just announced his new solo album, Beyond Everything, which is out June 10 on In the Red. He'll be on tour with The Black Angels in June, including stops in Denver, Boise, Seattle, Portland, and more, and has a few small club shows, including Brooklyn's Union Pool on April 29 with Kate Clorer and Licks. Head here for all dates.

THE FEST 2022

The always-awesome Gainesville punk festival The Fest returns for its 20th year from October 28-30, and the initial lineup is looking stacked as ever.

CIRCLE JERKS CANCEL ALL EAST COAST SHOWS

Circle Jerks had been forced to postpone a few shows on their current 40th anniversary tour with 7Seconds and Negative Approach after Keith Morris contracted Covid. He's still recovering, and the band have now announced that they'll be postponing all remaining East Coast shows, including this week's two NYC dates. Feel better, Keith!

MARCO BENEVENTO'S FOLLOW THE ARROW FEST

Marco Benevento is presenting Follow the Arrow, a one day festival happening Saturday, June 18 at Arrowood Farms In Accord, NY. In addition to a set from Marco, the fest includes Antibalas, The Slip, El Michels Affair, Mikaela Davis, Karina Rykman, Jayla Kai and Ratboy Jr, plus special guests Scott Metzger, Stuart Bogie, Cochemea Gastelum, Sam Evian & Burnell Pines. "I love where I live. Every morning I wake up and think to myself how beautiful life is in the Catskills and what a cool community of folks I’m surrounded by," says Benevento. "So to have the opportunity to throw a big party with some of my favorite bands and closest friends right in my own backyard is a dream come true. We're so excited to get everyone over to Arrowood Farms on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon and celebrate the positive." Tickets are on sale now.

HARLEM FESTIVAL OF CULTURE

Questlove's Oscar-winning Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) documentary brought renewed interest to 1969's Harlem Cultural Festival, which was held in Mount Morris Park (now known as Marcus Garvey Park) and dubbed the "Black Woodstock," and now a new festival inspired by that one has been announced: the inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture.

MARY LATTIMORE

In addition to opening shows for Beach House this summer, Mary Lattimore also has headlining dates ahead, including a NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on June 7 with Little Black Egg (Georgia Hubley of Yo La Tengo) and Ulla. All dates are here.

BUDDY

Compton rapper Buddy has announced a tour supporting his very good new album Superghetto.

RICK SPRINGFIELD / MEN AT WORK / JOHN WAITE

Three '80s pop/rock vets are teaming up for a summer tour: Rick Springfield, Colin Hay's current lineup of Men at Work (he's the only original member) and "Missing You" singer John Waite. Stops include Dallas, Atlantic City, Toledo, Los Angeles, Vegas and more.

YEAT / YUNG KAYO

Rising rapper Yeat's tour supporting his great new album 2 Alive is underway now, and he's being joined by his frequent collaborator Yung Kayo, who also just released a great new album, DFTK, around the same time as Yeat. As mentioned, it includes two NYC shows: April 18 at Irving Plaza and April 19 at Warsaw.