Tour news: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Pixies / Franz Ferdinand, Whitney, Snow tha Product, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have announced new spring and summer tour dates with special guest JD McPherson. Things kick off April 25 in Shreveport and wrap up July 5 in Toronto, with stops along the way in Kansas City, Asheville, Chattanooga, Las Vegas, Tucson, Taos, Telluride, Bethel, NY and more.

alison krauss and robert plant loading...

PIXIES / FRANZ FERDINAND / BULLY

Pixies have announced a second North American leg to their 2023 tour which will happen in June and has them out with Franz Ferdinand and Bully. Stops include Boston, Philly, DC, Pittsburgh, Bonnaroo, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Austin and more. Meanwhile, Joey Santiago talked to Metal Edge about his favorite hard rock and metal guitarists, which include Eddie Van Halen, Tom Morello and more.

Pixies - North America 2023 Tour Poster (Leg 2) - hi - FINAL loading...

RE:SET (LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, BOYGENIUS, STEVE LACY, MORE)

LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Steve Lacy will headline Re:SET, a new artist-curated outdoor show series presented by AEG. Each headliner has curated a lineup for their respective days of the series, which travels to 12 cities in June. LCD Soundsystem's days feature Jamie xx and IDLES, with Big Freedia and L'Rain each joining them in select cities; boygenius' days feature Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; and Steve Lacy's days feature James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.

LIL WAYNE

The 'Welcome To Tha Carter Tour' goes down this April and May.

SIOUXSIE

Siouxsie Sioux has added more concert dates to her 2023 tour schedule, which will be her first shows in a decade and include California’s Cruel World fest in May.

TORI AMOS

Tori Amos will return to North America this summer for a new leg of dates supporting 2021’s Ocean to Ocean.

SNOW THA PRODUCT

Rapper Snow Tha Product has announced "The Quince I Never Had" Tour that kicks off March 30 in San Francisco and comes to a halt on May 19 in San Diego. The NYC show happens April 26 at Irving Plaza.

FALL OUT BOY

Fall Out Boy have announced a tour in support of their upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust, which has them out with Alkaline Trio, Bring Me the Horizon, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr.

OSEES

Road warriors OSEES have announced fall dates, including multi-night runs in San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, and Brooklyn.

HOT CHIP

Hot Chip's spring tour starts at California‘s Just Like Heaven fest and comes to NYC on June 3 at Knockdown Center.

PERNICE BROTHERS

Pernice Brothers‘ debut album is getting its first-ever vinyl pressing as a two-LP deluxe 25th anniversary edition, and they'll celebrate with special orchestral shows in Boston and NYC.

WHITNEY

Chicago's Whitney have West Coast tour dates in March, including stops in Denver, Boise (Treefort Music Fest), Settle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

whitney tour 2023 loading...

JOHN EARLY

Comedian John Early has added more dates to his February tour, including a late show on 2/22 at Brooklyn's Roulette as part of his weeklong run at the venue.

Y LA BAMBA

Y La Bamba have announced a new album, Lucha, as well as 2023 tour dates.

REDVEIL

Maryland rapper/producer/pianist redveil continues to be one of the most promising new artists around. He spent 2022 releasing his breakthrough album learn 2 swim (one of the year's best) and doing support tours for recent collaborator Denzel Curry and Freddie Gibbs, and he capped the year off with one more great new single, "2daside." Now he has announced his first headlining tour for this spring, the 'water 2 fire' tour, with support from femdot. and D'mari Harris.

CARCASS / MUNICIPAL WASTE / SACRED REICH / CREEPING DEATH

The insanely stacked metal package tours just keep coming. UK death metal legends Carcass are coming to North America in the spring to hit the road with crossover thrash heroes Municipal Waste, thrash legends Sacred Reich, and death metal torch-carriers Creeping Death.

FUCKED UP OPENERS (RESTRAINING ORDER / DARK THOUGHTS / GNAWING)

Fucked Up have revealed the openers for the US tour dates in support of their new album One Day. They'll be joined by Massachusetts hardcore band Restraining Order (who have an anticipated new album on the way), Philly punks Dark Thoughts, and Richmond's Dinosaur Jr-esque Gnawing.

SLED ISLAND 2023

Calgary's Sled Island announced its lineup today, and part of it was chosen by guest curator Bartees Strange.

BAILTER SPACE

New Zealand indie rock vets Bailter Space are on tour in April.

GOOSE

Jammy CT band Goose have added a few more headline dates to their summer tour, including a two-night Independence Day run at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on July 3 & 4.

goose summer tour loading...

ROSE CITY BAND

Rose City Band, the twangy solo project of Portland's Ripley Johnson (Wooden Shjips, Moon Duo), will release ‘Garden Party‘ on April 21 via Thrill Jockey and he's touring this spring.

TWEN

Nashville indie rock group TWEN have announced their first tour in a while, which has them out in March and April, including a NYC show at Mercury Lounge on April 12.

LES CLAYPOOL'S FROG BRIGADE

Les Claypool is getting the Frog Brigade, his group from the early-'00s, back together for their first tour in 20 years, and openers include Fishbone, Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew's "Remain in Light," Neal Francis, The Budos Band, WITCH, and Moon Duo.

JERRY HARRISON/ADRIAN BELEW "REMAIN IN LIGHT"

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew have added more dates to their tour where they play Talking Heads' Remain in Light. Those include a run opening for Les Claypool's Frog Brigade and headline dates. The NYC show is at Sony Hall on March 9.

VOMIT FORTH

Vomit Forth announced a headlining run with support from Upon Stone, plus shows supporting Year of the Knife, Internal Bleeding, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, and more.

MICROWAVE / OSO OSO

Microwave and Oso Oso have added some dates to their upcoming tour, including a second NYC show on March 23 at Racket which like their 3/24 MHOW show also has Delta Sleep and Mothé on the bill.

REBECCA BLACK

Rebecca Black’s debut LP, Let Her Burn, is out next week, and she'll be on the road in May supporting it.