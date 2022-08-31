Tour news: Turnstile, Suicidal Tendencies, Jessie Reyez, Gang of Youths, Knifeplay, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

Suicidal Tendencies will play three shows just ahead of Halloween at Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, CA on October 29, 30, and 31:

Night 1, "Cyco Thrash", SxTx will be "Goin Breakdown" with a set of ragers to get your SxThrash on!

Night 2, "Cyco Punk" set, featuring a full set of ST Cyco Punk songs.

LaST night, "Cyco Hell" come spend Halloween "Waking the Dead" with SxTx and slam your demons out!

attachment-suicidal tendencies shows loading...

MURPHY'S LAW

Speaking of Halloween, Murphy's Law are hosting "Hardcore Halloween" at NYC's Bowery Electric on Saturday, October 29 with "special guests" TBA.

murphyslaw halloween loading...

ARCTIC MONKEYS

After playing festivals Primavera Sound LA and Life Is Beautiful, but before their anticipated seventh album is out, Arctic Monkeys will play Brooklyn's gorgeous Kings Theatre.

BAUHAUS

Bauhaus were scheduled to tour North America in September, but those dates have now been cancelled as vocalist Peter Murphy enters rehab.

GANG OF YOUTHS

Gang of Youths have canceled their September North American tour as bandleader Dave Le’aupepe says he's exhausted from the year on the road. “In the words of Warren Zevon, my shit’s fucked up, and i need to take some time off to address these concerns before we pick back up again,” Le’aupepe wrote. “i’m so sorry to everybody who is disappointed by this.”

TURNSTILE

Having just played Pasadena's This Ain't No Picnic, Turnstile have announced an L.A. show for their fall tour with Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA, happening November 2 at Shrine Expo Hall. The Turnstile tour kicks off October 3 with a sold-out show at Brooklyn Mirage and all dates are here.

TURNOVER

Turnover will support upcoming album Myself in the Way with a fall tour.

YOUTH OF TODAY

Youth of Today's reunion continues with four Northeast shows, all featuring great and different openers, including Outburst, Lion of Judah, Glue, Combust, Gel and more.

SPECIAL INTEREST

New Orleans no wave punks Special Interest just announced their first album for Rough Trade, as well as a fall tour.

JESSIE REYEZ

Jessie Reyez will support upcoming album Yessie on tour this fall, with stops in Miami, Houston, Phoenix, L.A., Portland, Vancouver, Denver, Chicago, Philly, Nashville and more before wrapping things up at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on December 4. All dates are here.

Jessie Reyez tour loading...

THE BLESSED MADONNA / HAAi

The Blessed Madonna has announced a few DJ dates with Mute Records artist HAAi.

CLAUDIO SIMONETTI'S GOBLIN

Just in time for Halloween, Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin will be celebrating the 45th anniversary of Dario Argento’s classic film ’Suspiria’ on the road.

EXHUMED

Death/goregrind vets Exhumed have announced a new album, To The Dead, due October 21 via Relapse, as well as a tour with Hulder, Vitriol, Castrator, and Molder.

KNIFEPLAY

Knifeplay have announced their sophomore album, Animal Drowning, due October 19 via Topshelf, and the first single is "Promise," a gorgeously soaring song that pulls from folk, dream pop, shoegaze, noise, and more.

Knifeplay also announced tour dates, beginning on 11/4 in Brooklyn at The Broadway:

attachment-knifeplay-tour loading...

SUUNS / ACTIVITY

Montreal band SUUNS will be on tour this fall with Brooklyn's Activity, making for a darkly appealing double bill.

ABRASKADABRA

Brazilian ska-punks Abraskadabra have announced their first US tour in four years, in support of last year's great Make Yourself At Home. The tour begins in NYC on October 20 at Trans-Pecos; and also includes Connecticut with Folly, Kill Lincoln, and Catbite; Asbury Park with Kill Lincoln; The Fest; and more. We've also got a few copies left of our exclusive gold vinyl variant of Make Yourself At Home, and the only way to get it is part of our bundle with Catbite, JER, and Eichlers records.

JOHN ANDREWS

John Andrews, who leads The Yawns and has played in Quilt and Woods and Cut Worms, will be on a solo tour this fall, with a number of house shows, including one in NYC on September 28.

CONTROL TOP

Philly's Control Top will be playing a one-off NYC show on September 22 at TV Eye with Weeping Icon and SONJA.