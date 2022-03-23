Tour news: Umi, Pile, Bob Mould, Hunx & His Punx, Spanish Love Songs / Save Face, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

HUNX & HIS PUNX

Hunx & His Punx, the band led by Seth Bogart and Shannon Shaw, are gearing up to release their first new single in a decade, and they've also got shows coming up. They'll open for Bikini Kill in Tucson, Albuquerque, El Paso, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas, and then they've got a headline show at LA's The Regent on June 16. They'll also play with Bikini Kill, Shannon Shaw, Kim Gordon, The Linda Lindas and more at the 2022 Mosswood Meltdown.

attachment-hunx-tour loading...

UMI

UMI has added more dates to her upcoming tour, including NYC (Webster Hall on June 12 & 22), L.A. and Seattle, as well as upgrades and more tickets released in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Boston and Chicago. All dates are here.

BOB MOULD MORE DATES ++ TOUR OPENERS

Bob Mould has announced the opening acts for his upcoming North American tour: H.C. McEntire will perform in California and the South, Vic Bondi in the Pacific Northwest, and J. Robbins in the Northeast. He's also added a full-band Chicago show at Thalia Hall on July 7. Head here for all dates.

MITSKI

Mitski has been forced to postpone shows in Boston, NYC and Philadelphia this weeks as there's a Covid case in her touring party.

YARD ACT

UK band Yard Act just played their first NYC shows this week, and will return for another NYC date this fall.

PILE

Pile have announced a trio of full-band shows happening over Memorial Day weekend: May 28 in Providence, May 29 in Brooklyn (Market Hotel) and May 30 in Cambridge.

TERROR / KUBLAI KHAN

Hardcore veterans Terror have announced a tour in support of their upcoming album Pain Into Power, and it's got stacked support from metalcore staples Kublai Khan TX, death metal newcomers Sanguisugabogg, and hardcore newcomers Pain Of Truth.

SPANISH LOVE SONGS / SAVE FACE / CAMP TRASH

Spanish Love Songs and Save Face, who are about to wrap up a tour supporting The Wonder Years, are joining forces once again on SLS' just-announced headlining tour, which also includes support from Camp Trash. Dates include NYC's Mercury Lounge on May 15 and Asbury Park, NJ's House of Independents on May 17. All dates are here.

DIIV

DIIV are touring this year in North America and Europe, including a 10th anniversary show for their debut album, Oshin, in NYC.

STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO

Long-running ska-punks Streetlight Manifesto played some holiday shows back in December, but had to cancel their New Year's Eve show in Brooklyn due to Omicron, and now they've announced "The Calm Before the Chaos Tour," their most extensive tour in a while.

GOOD MORNING / PACKS

Australia's Good Morning just released a new single and will soon be on tour with Toronto band PACKS.

GROUPER

Grouper is playing some shows supporting last year’s excellent Shade this spring, and she's added a new NYC date.