The following new tours were announced. Check the Tour Dates category every day for more.

FOTOCRIME (mem COLISEUM) / FOOL'S GHOST (mem YOUNG WIDOWS)

Fotocrime is the goth solo project of Coliseum frontman Ryan Patterson, and he's set to follow his 2018 debut album Principle of Pain with South of Heaven on March 13 via Profound Lore. Today, he released first single "Love Is A Devil" and announced a tour, including a run with recent Prosthetic Records signees Fool's Ghost, the dark, ethereal duo of Nick Thieneman (Young Widows, Breather Resist) and Amber Thieneman (Liberation Prophecy, Sandpaper Dolls). That run hits NYC's Gold Sounds on 4/2 and Mercury Lounge on 4/3. All dates (including shows with HIDE and Primary) here.

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB

Bombay Bicycle Club's anticipated first album in six years, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, comes out next week (1/17), and today the UK band announced a spring North American tour supporting it. The tour hits Austin, Denver, St. Louis, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, LA, Mexico City, and more. The band says they'll be coming to the East Coast in June, and a press release says "Following the North American tour, a busy Summer festival season almost is inevitable," so stay tuned for more on all that. All currently announced dates here. Listen to the album's latest single:

CHEAP TRICK

Cheap Trick will be joining Rod Stewart on tour this summer, but starting in February, you can catch the at some East Coast headlining shows, including a stop at Capitol Theatre on February 14, just outside NYC. See all of their upcoming dates here.

GUIDED BY VOICES

Tireless indie rock greats just played a 100-song New Year's Eve show in Los Angeles, and have just announced a new album and tour, including dates in Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Bethlehem, New Haven, Atlanta, Carrboro, San Luis Obispo, San Francisco, and Minneapolis.

LAURYN HILL

The legendary Lauryn Hill is doing some touring beginning in February, starting with a show at Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on February 14 and hitting Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on February 20. She'll be on the road in the US through March, with a trip overseas at the end of February for the Duabi Jazz Festival, and you can see all of her upcoming dates here.

SESSA

Brazilian singer-songwriter Sessa released Grandeza last summer, mixing folk, psych, and tropicalia. You can listen below. You can also catch him live on his winter North American tour which begins January 29 at Brooklyn's Sultan Room and includes stops in Easthampton, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, Seattle, Bellingham, Portland, Davis (CA), San Francisco, and Los Angeles. All dates are here.

CALEXICO AND IRON & WINE and HALF WAIF

Calexico and Iron & Wine return to the road later together this month in support of 2019's Years to Burn, their first joint album in 14 years. Their winter trek, which runs through mid-February, includes some dates with Madison Cunningham and others, including February 5 at Capitol Theatre and February 6 at Webster Hall, with Half Waif. See all dates here.

ARCHERS OF LOAF

Indie rock vets Archers of Loaf are in the studio working on their first new music since the '90s and hopefully will let some of us here that when they hit the road this year.

BEACH BUNNY

In addition to just being announced for Coachella 2020, Chicago indie popsters Beach Bunny expanded their headlining tour, which now includes a second Brooklyn show on 4/1 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. (The 3/31 show is sold out.) All dates here.

CAROLINE ROSE

Caroline Rose just announced new album Susperstar and she'll be touring it this spring, including shows in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Columbus, Brooklyn (3/25 @ Music Hall of Williamsburg), Philly, DC, Iowa City, Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis, Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta and more. Head here for all dates.

MAGIC SWORD / DANCE WITH THE DEAD / DAS MORTAL

Mysterious masked and cloaked synthwave trio Magic Sword have announced the 'Bring Out The Dead Tour' with support from Dance with the Dead and Das Mörtal. All dates (including Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on 4/8) here.

SONDRA SUN-ODEON

Sondra Sun-Odeon recently released her sophomore album Desyre, which sees her channelling doomy goth rock in the vein of Chelsea Wolfe, and which features Thor Harris (Swans, Shearwater, etc), J.R. Bohannon, Lia Simone Braswell (A Place to Bury Strangers), and Mary Lattimore. She's now got winter tour dates coming up this month and next, including a hometown Brooklyn show on 1/20 at Saint Vitus with Anni Rossi and Vestments (tickets). All dates here.

KESHA / BIG FREEDIA

Not only is Big Freedia a guest on Kesha's new album, she's opening her tour too.

BEACH FOSSILS / WILD NOTHING

Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing have been friends since both began playing and actually released their debut albums on the same day -- May 25, 2020. They'll celebrate that on the road together in May. where they'll both be playing those albums in full.

TROPICAL FUCK STORM

Australian band Tropical Fuck Storm will return to North America this spring for a two week tour. Dates kick off March 31 at Los Angeles’ Bootleg Theatre and wrap up April 16 at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall.

KEVIN DEVINE

Kevin will once again bring his Kenny O’Brien and The O’Douls alter-ego to life for St. Patrick's Day shows in Boston, NYC, and Philly.

WINDHAND with DEVIL MASTER then SERIAL HAWK

Windhand announced a headlining tour, including one leg with Devil Master and one with Serial Hawk.

SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE

Ben Chasny will be back with Companion Rises, his first Six Organs of Admittance first album in three years, in February. He'll tour in April and May.

GLADIE (ex-CAYETANA)

Former Cayetana singer Augusta Koch's newer band Gladie (who also feature members of Three Man Cannon, Modern Baseball, and The Spirit of the Beehive) announced a new album and tour.

VETIVER

Andy Cabic & co. will hit the road in support of their seventh album Up On High.

SLOW CRUSH / GRIVO

Shoegaze bands Slow Crush (from Belgium) and Grivo (from Austin) are touring North America soon, including a Baltimore show with Pianos Become the Teeth singer Kyle Durfey's new band Burial Waves and shows in New York, Detroit, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Richmond, DC, Philly, Boston, and more. All dates here.

BONNAROO

The Bonnaroo 2020 lineup came out today.

Browse our Tour Dates category for even more tours you may have missed. For more metal tours, browse Upcoming Metal Tours.