tours announced: N.A.S.A. / Sam Spiegel, Caroline Polachek, Pinegrove, Rod Wave, more

The following new tours were announced. Check the Tour Dates category every day for more.

ROD WAVE

After announcing a Webster Hall show back in December, Rod Wave -- who released one of our favorite rap albums of 2019 -- has now announced his full 2020 tour. All dates and tickets (including another NYC-area show at Montclair's Wellmont Theatre) here.

CAROLINE POLACHEK

Former Chairlift frontwoman Caroline Polachek starts her tour next week, which includes stops in Chicago, Brooklyn (Warsaw on January 18), San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Alston, MA. While in NYC she'll swing by Rough Trade on January 19 for a solo keyboard set and signing. She's also got Texas dates in April -- check out her whole schedule here.

SAM SPIEGEL / N.A.S.A.

DJ, producer and N.A.S.A. member Sam Spiegel will release Random Shit from the Internet Era, his first new record in a decade, on February 21 via Spectrophonic Sound. The record features appearances by RZA, Anderson .Paak, Freddie Gibbs, BJ The Chicago Kid, Sia, Busta Rhymes, CeeLo Green, Theophilus London and more. You can check out "20 Below," featuring Anderson .Paak & Doja Cat, below. Meanwhile, it's the 10th anniversary of N.A.S.A.'s The Spirit of Apollo and there's a deluxe, four-LP box set reissue due January 31. To celebrate that anniversary, Sam and Ze Gonzales are reteaming for a few gigs this month: New York's Le Poisson Rouge on 1/16, Los Angeles' Space15Twenty on January 21 and an in-store at LA's Amoeba on January 23. The Le Poisson Rouge date also features a solo DJ set from Sam. All of the N.A.S.A shows are free with RSVP.

LIFE OF AGONY / DOYLE

Life of Agony were busy last year with their new album The Sound of Scars and plenty of touring, and Doyle was busy last year with more Misfits reunion shows (which continue this year) and even more solo touring (sometimes with Life of Agony). And now, LOA and Doyle will team up again for the ‘Beast Coast Monsters Tour’ this March and April.

PINEGROVE

Pinegrove's new album, Marigold, is out next week and they're gearing up for a tour which starts February 1 in Tucson and runs through February 23 in Dallas. Before that they'll be in NYC, playing a release show at The Sultan Room on January 16. And before that, they'll be at Brooklyn's Rough Trade on Monday (1/13) for a listening party and album signing. All dates are here.

JOHN PRINE

John Prine is on tour with select dates through most of the year. He'll be in NYC this June to play the legendary Apollo Theatre and a couple days before that will play the A2IM Libera Awards (as will Alejandro Escovedo). Head here for all dates.

SHELLSHAG

DIY vets Shellshag have a split release with Fleshies coming up, and those two will play a release show in San Francisco in February. Shellshag also have a Brooklyn show next week, and another at the end of February with Iron Chic. All dates are here.

