tours announced: Silversun Pickups, Cheap Trick, Innovative Leisure Weekender, more

SILVERSUN PICKUPS

Silversun Pickups, who released Widow's Weeds earlier this year, will be on tour in February and March across the U.S. with Eliza & The Delusionals on February dates. Stops include L.A., Vegas, Denver, Tulsa, Austin, New Orleans, Philly, Boston, NYC (Brooklyn Steel on March 5 & 6), DC, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis and lots more. They've also got a few shows on the West Coast and Southwest this month as well. Head here for all dates.

TAME IMPALA / PERFUME GENIUS

Tame Impala have announced a summer North American tour which will have them out with Perfume Genius. The tour begins in Chicago on May 29 with stops in Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, DC, Atlanta, Miami, Tulsa, Austin, Houston, Denver, Portland, Vancouver and more.

SOULWAX

It’s been a lonnnng time since Belgian dance duo Soulwax have toured the U.S., but they’re finally returning in 2020, hitting Boston, NYC, Philly, DC, Chicago, the Denver area, San Diego, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

JOHN PRINE

The legendary John Prine is wrapping up 2019 with a New Year’s Eve show at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville with Marty Stuart and Secret Sisters, and he continues to add more dates to his 2020 schedule as well, including a stop at NYC's legendary Apollo Theatre.

RICHARD THOMPSON

Guitar god Richard Thompson is doing some touring through the end of 2019 and into 2020, with a few runs of special shows coming up, including a couple “All Requests Live!” shows at NYC’s Symphony Space in February, where he’ll eschew a setlist in favor of spontaneity, letting the audience decide what he plays in real time by drawing requests on stage.

PEE-WEE'S BIG ADVENTURE 35TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR W/ PAUL REUBENS

Classic ’80s comedy Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure turns 35 in 2020 and to celebrate, Pee-Wee creator/alter-ego Paul Reubens will be taking the movie on cross-country road trip where he’ll show the movie, tell stories about it, and answer audience questions. The tour includes a stop very close to the Alamo.

THE COMEDIANS FOLLOWING TOOL ON TOUR: THE TOUR

Comedian Rory Scovel is a massive Tool fan and he and fellow obsessives and comedians Freddy Scott and Nick Youssef have come up with a way to see a bunch of shows on the Fear Inoculum tour and do shows along the way. They’re calling it “the Comedians Following Tool on Tour: The Tour” and in January they’ll perform either the night before or after Tool on their Fear Inoculum tour.

DEMETRI MARTIN

Demetri Martin is continuing his Wandering Mind Tour into 2020, with dates in January, February and April in North American cities including Fort Lauderdale, Atlantic City, Baltimore, New Haven, Toronto, Providence, Albany and more.

ALI WONG

Ali Wong is continuing her Milk & Money Tour in 2020, and she’s added a sixth NYC show to it. Head here for all dates.

ED O'BRIEN (RADIOHEAD)

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien is preparing to release a solo album as EOB early in 2020, and he’s just announced his first North American tour dates supporting it. In February, he’ll play four shows, stopping in Toronto, Chicago, NYC, and Los Angeles.

CHEAP TRICK

Power pop riff-rockers Cheap Trick will be back on the road in February for a short East Coast run, including stops in DC, Albany, Medford (MA), Dover (DE), Greensburg (PA), Westbury (NYCB Theatre at Westbury on 2/11), Port Chester (Capitol Theatre on 2/14) and more. They'll also play New Year's Eve at Treasure Island REsort & Casino in Welch, MN. All dates are listed here.

INNOVATIVE LEISURE WEEKENDER LINEUP

West Coast label Innovative Leisure are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a two-day Weekender festival on January 17 & 18 at Pappy & Harriets in Pioneertown, CA. Night 1 features Claude Fontaine, Hanni El Khatib, a DJ set from Nick Waterhouse and surprise guests. Night 2 features a headlining DJ set from Classixx, plus De Lux live and DJ sets from Jimmy Edgar and Nosaj Thing.

THE HADEN TRIPLETS

The Haden Triplets (Petra, Rachel and Tanya) are releasing a new album called The Family Songbook on January 24 via Trimeter Records and will be touring in 2020 as well, including stops at the Big Ears and Stagecoach festivals, plus NYC, Nashville, DC, Boston, and more.

—

