Tove Lo announces East Coast dates, performed on ‘The Late Late Show’ with SG Lewis (watch)

Fresh off a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Tove Lo has announced more dates on her Dirt Femme tour, hitting the East Coast in early September. She'll perform in NYC and Boston before closing the tour with two nights in Washington, DC. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is September 10 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 with special guest Upsahl. Tickets for the new dates on sale Thursday, April 13, at 10am.

As mentioned, Tove joined SG Lewis for a performance of "Call On Me" on Monday (4/10), celebrating the last week of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Check that out below.

Tove Lo -- 2023 Tour Dates

Wed, APR 26 Guadalajara, Mexico @ Guanamor Studio

Fri, APR 28 Mexico, Mexico @ Auditorio BlackBerry

Sat, APR 29 Tehuixtla, Mexico @ Festival Vaivén 2023

Sat, MAY 13 Dana Point, CA @ Palm Tree Music Festival Dana Point 2023

Tue, MAY 16 Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

Wed, MAY 17 Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

Fri, MAY 19 Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival 2023

Sun, MAY 21 Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Mon, MAY 22 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Wed, MAY 24 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Thu, MAY 25 San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Sat, MAY 27 Napa County, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley 2023

Mon, MAY 29 Vancouver, Canada @ Commodore Ballroom

Thu, JUN 15 Oslo, Norway @ Piknik i Parken 2023

Sat, JUN 17 Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop 2023

Sun, JUN 18 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

Mon, JUN 19 Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

Wed, JUN 21 Wien, Austria @ Arena Wien

Thu, JUN 22 München, Germany @ Backstage Werk

Sat, JUN 24 Holešovice, Czechia @ Metronome Prague - Music and Arts Fair 2023

Mon, JUN 26 Segrate, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

Wed, JUN 28 Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

Thu, JUN 29 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival 2023

Thu, AUG 10 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West 2023

Sat, AUG 12 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival Helsinki 2023

Wed, AUG 23 Paris, France @ Rock en Seine 2023

Thu, AUG 24 Zürich, Switzerland @ Zürich Openair 2023

Aug. 25 - 26, 2023 Bergen, Norway @ Feelings Festival 2023

Mon, AUG 28 London, United Kingdom @ All Points East 2023

Tue, SEP 5 Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Wed, SEP 6 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Fri, SEP 8 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sun, SEP 10 New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Tue, SEP 12 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Thu, SEP 14 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Fri, SEP 15 Washington, DC @ The Atlantis