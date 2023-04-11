Tove Lo announces East Coast dates, performed on ‘The Late Late Show’ with SG Lewis (watch)
Fresh off a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Tove Lo has announced more dates on her Dirt Femme tour, hitting the East Coast in early September. She'll perform in NYC and Boston before closing the tour with two nights in Washington, DC. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is September 10 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 with special guest Upsahl. Tickets for the new dates on sale Thursday, April 13, at 10am.
As mentioned, Tove joined SG Lewis for a performance of "Call On Me" on Monday (4/10), celebrating the last week of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Check that out below.
Tove Lo -- 2023 Tour Dates
Wed, APR 26 Guadalajara, Mexico @ Guanamor Studio
Fri, APR 28 Mexico, Mexico @ Auditorio BlackBerry
Sat, APR 29 Tehuixtla, Mexico @ Festival Vaivén 2023
Sat, MAY 13 Dana Point, CA @ Palm Tree Music Festival Dana Point 2023
Tue, MAY 16 Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
Wed, MAY 17 Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
Fri, MAY 19 Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival 2023
Sun, MAY 21 Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Mon, MAY 22 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
Wed, MAY 24 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Thu, MAY 25 San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Sat, MAY 27 Napa County, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley 2023
Mon, MAY 29 Vancouver, Canada @ Commodore Ballroom
Thu, JUN 15 Oslo, Norway @ Piknik i Parken 2023
Sat, JUN 17 Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop 2023
Sun, JUN 18 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
Mon, JUN 19 Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
Wed, JUN 21 Wien, Austria @ Arena Wien
Thu, JUN 22 München, Germany @ Backstage Werk
Sat, JUN 24 Holešovice, Czechia @ Metronome Prague - Music and Arts Fair 2023
Mon, JUN 26 Segrate, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia
Wed, JUN 28 Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik
Thu, JUN 29 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival 2023
Thu, AUG 10 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West 2023
Sat, AUG 12 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival Helsinki 2023
Wed, AUG 23 Paris, France @ Rock en Seine 2023
Thu, AUG 24 Zürich, Switzerland @ Zürich Openair 2023
Aug. 25 - 26, 2023 Bergen, Norway @ Feelings Festival 2023
Mon, AUG 28 London, United Kingdom @ All Points East 2023
Tue, SEP 5 Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Wed, SEP 6 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
Fri, SEP 8 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sun, SEP 10 New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Tue, SEP 12 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Thu, SEP 14 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Fri, SEP 15 Washington, DC @ The Atlantis