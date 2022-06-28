Toyah and Robert Fripp announce ‘Sunday Lunch’ tour

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Wilcox have been entertaining fans with their Sunday Lunch YouTube series where they perform saucy, silly, theatrical covers of rock and pop classics in their kitchen, including songs by Motorhead, Radiohead, Talking Heads and non head-bands like The Scorpions, Rage Against the Machine, Guns N' Roses, The Stooges, Ramones, Dead Kennedys, Britney Spears, Grace Jones, and Right Said Fred. You can watch a few of those below. They've now announced they'll be taking the show on the road with "Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch Tour," which will happen in 2023.

Details of the tour -- like if it will happen outside the UK -- are still to be announced, so stay tuned. You can ask Robert about it yourself this fall on his speaking tour, where he'll answer fan questions and more. That hits NYC at City Winery on September 23.

In other news, Toyah has announced a deluxe 40th anniversary edition of her 1981 album, Anthem, which went to #2 in the UK and spawned hit singles "It's a Mystery" and "I Want to Be Free." That's out September 9 via Cherry Red and you can read more about that here.