Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp get into “Latex” on this week’s Sunday Lunch

On this week's edition of Sunday Lunch, Toyah and Robert Fripp are revisiting Toyah's 2007 single "Latex Messiah." It's in celebration of a new version of Toyah's In the Court of the Crimson Queen album she's releasing that has Robert playing on it. Robert gets into the spirit of things in their kitchen, too. Watch that below.

Later this year, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

Pick up King Crimson's classic In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl.