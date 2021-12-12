Toyah & Robert Fripp are all smiles singing “Ding Dong Merrily on High” (video)

Toyah and hubbie Robert Fripp (of King Crimson) continue to be in the Christmas spirit on their weekly Sunday Lunch video series which, currently, are as festive as they are very silly. This week they lead a sing-a-long of traditional carol, "Ding Dong Merrily on High" with Toyah dressed as an elf and Robert looking almost like a Who from the Grinch, with "Humbug" scrawled across his forehead. Both are also sporting gap-toothed grins, but only one of them is real. Watch below.

Pick up King Crimson's classic In the Court of King Crimson in the BV shop.