Toyah & Robert Fripp cover “Born to Be Wild” for his birthday & their anniversary

It's Robert Fripp's 75th birthday today and for his and Toyah's weekly "Sunday Lunch" covers series they've appropriately tackled Steppenwolf's classic "Born to Be Wild." Toyah sings while riding an exercise bike, while Robert is seated to her right as usual with the enigmatic Sidney Jake playing in the background. If at first the performance seems a little "normal" for these three, it becomes apparent there's a leak right above Toyah's head.

It's not just Robert's birthday, though, it's also his and Toyah's 35th wedding anniversary. Congratulations! Watch the "Born to Be Wild" video, and a Happy Anniversary video Robert's sister, Patricia, made for them, below.