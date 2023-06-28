Toyah & Robert Fripp played Glastonbury, talk Sunday Lunch’s future and more

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife, musician and actress Toyah Willcox, brought their pandemic and beyond Sunday Lunch YouTube cover series out of their kitchen and onto Glastonbury's Acoustic Stage on Sunday (6/25), whey they performed renditions of Black Sabbath's "Paranoid," Lenny Kravitz's "Are You Gonna Go My Way," Blondie's "Heart of Glass," Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir," Neil Young's "Rocking in the Free World," Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell," Iron Maiden's "Aces High," David Bowie's "Heroes," and more - see their setlist and video below.

Fripp and Toyah are taking the act on tour in the fall, and while at Glastonbury they talked to NME about those shows, the future of the project, and more.

Toyah told NME that Sunday Lunch "did start purely to make people laugh and to put two fingers up to a virus. Then, we realised that if we did classic rock [covers] it crossed more divides in a really good way. It crossed languages. It crossed countries. It crossed cultures. We were reaching a much broader audience by purely using classic rock."

"For me, there’s nothing old about classic rock," Fripp added. "It’s alive in the moment. So if you are looking at The Beatles, for example, the present moment is 60 years so far… Metallica may be 30 years. The point is classic music is available in this moment and it is alive if we wish to participate and be in the moment with it."

Asked by NME how long they see the series running for, Toyah said, "That’s such a good question. We’ve actually been picked up by a world agency and we have decided that we’re going to give them a set amount of years.”

"I figure I’ve got until I’m 84 to rock out…” Fripp, who is 77, said, and Toyah added, "I think that’s enough time. I will not allow my husband to carry luggage, carry equipment past 81.”

"Let me put it another way," Fripp continued. "My wife is hoping that I don’t die on stage. But from my point of view, if I die on stage, probably the best place to go!"

Fripp told NME to "expect nothing!" about the upcoming Sunday Lunch live shows, with Toyah adding, "The whole idea is people come and they have a really memorable night. It’s rock’n’roll, but it also has our energy and our humour… Basically, I’m keeping my clothes on and we are doing fantastic rock music. Another bit of news that’s happening is we’re being courted by TV at the moment. We’ve got about three ideas in the very embryonic form that we should be shooting next year."

Read the interview in full on NME.

SETLIST: TOYAH & ROBERT FRIPP @ GLASTONBURY, 6/25/2023

Thunder in the Mountains

Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover)

Echo Beach (Martha and the Muffins cover)

Are You Gonna Go My Way (Lenny Kravitz cover)

It's a Mystery

Heart of Glass (Blondie cover)

Kashmir (Led Zeppelin cover)

Rocking in the Free World (Neil Young cover)

Rebel Yell (Billy Idol cover)

Aces High (Iron Maiden cover)

I Want to Be Free

Heroes (David Bowie cover)