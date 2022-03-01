Toyah & Robert Fripp say “Ukraine We Hear You,” cover Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality”

Toyah Wilcox and King Crimson's Robert Fripp have been covering songs in their kitchen since lockdown on their saucy and very popular "Sunday Lunch" YouTube series, but they just dropped a new one in support of Ukraine. They've covered Living Colour's politically minded 1988 hit "Cult of Personality," and have done so in a more serious manner than usual, without the razzle dazzle, though Toyah does work a little clever mirror magic when she sings "Neon lights, a Nobel Prize / Then a mirror speaks, the reflection lies." They also made a version of the flag of the President of the Ukraine that's affixed to their kitchen cupboards, and at the end the title "Ukraine We Hear You" comes across the screen.

Watch below.

King Crimson are the subject of a new documentary that will premiere at SXSW. You can pick up King Crimson's In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl in the BV shop.