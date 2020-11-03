Tracy Chapman played “Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution” on Seth Meyers, says “go vote” (watch)

Tracy Chapman rarely does public appearances anymore but she was on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night sing her 1988 single "Talkin' 'Bout a Revolution" -- it was her first TV appearance since she played The Late Show with David Letterman in 2015 during the host's last month on TV before retiring. Tracy slightly altered her lyrics for the performance, making the last line of the song "Go vote" as the word "VOTE" appeared behind her. You can watch that below.

"This is the most important election of our lifetime," Tracy said in a statement. "It is imperative that everyone vote to restore our democracy." Seth Meyers said, "I’ve always thought Tracy Chapman’s music skips your ears and goes straight to your heart. I’m so honored and excited to have her on the show. She’s living proof you can be a great artist while also speaking out for what you believe in."