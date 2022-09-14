Trans-Pecos hosting Jaimie Branch tribute with Tcheser Holmes, Aquiles Navarro & more

We lost forward-thinking jazz artist Jaimie Branch last month and a group of her friends, collaborators and fellow musicians are coming together to celebrate her life and music at Queens venue Trans-Pecos on Sunday, September 18 from 6-11 PM across its indoor and outdoor stages.

Among those performing and paying tributge: fellow International Anthem artists Tcheser Holmes & Aquiles Navarro with Devin Waldman, guitarist and composer Wendy Eisenberg and Richard Lens, bassist Shayna Dulberger (Stars Like Fleas) and experimental guitarist Sandy Ewen, Mark Edwards & Slipstream Time Travel, writer and artist Rose Tang, Samantha Riott, and more.

More info on the event is here, and you can check out the lineup and schedule below..

a remembrance of jaimie branch loading...

A REMEMBRANCE OF JAIMIE BRANCH SCHEDULE:

7:00-7:25 Rose Tang ***INSIDE STAGE

7:45-8:10 Shayna Dulberger + Sandy Ewen ***OUTSIDE STAGE

8:20-8:45 Marc Edwards & Slipstream Time Travel ***INSIDE STAGE

8:55-9:20 NAZ ***OUTSIDE STAGE

9:30-9:45 Samantha Riott ***INSIDE STAGE

10:00-10:25-Wendy Eisenberg + Richard Lenz ***OUTSIDE STAGE

10:35-10:55 NU JAZZ ***INSIDE STAGE

11:00-11:30 Tcheser Holmes + Aquiles Navarro + Devin Waldman ***OUTSIDE STAGE

Luke Stewart will be DJing the night