Trans/non-binary screamo collective Felony For Existing release new LP

Edie Quinn (also of Coma Regalia) and Michaela McLaughlin's trans/non-binary screamo collective Felony For Existing have followed last year's self-titled debut LP with a second album, II, out now on Middle-Man Records. Edie and Michaela handled guitars/bass and drums, respectively, with a rotating cast of vocalists, including Aki McCullough (Dreamwell), Aeryn Jade Santillan (Massa Nera), Ryann Slauson (Closer, Sonagi), Kai Van Vlack (Trophy Hunt), Kevin Henson (Kissies), Lucca Cassandra Carver (Split Silk), and more. Listen to the LP and check out the full list of credits below.

Credits

Vocals:

1. Kai Van Vlack

2. Aeryn Jade Santillan

3. Lucca Cassandra Carver

4. Dean Scordilis

5. Jane Cadogan

6. Ryann Slauson

7. Wes Meadows

8. Edie Quinn

9. Aki McCullough

10. Edie Quinn

11. Claire Heinzerling

12. Aster Scott

13. Michaela McLaughlin

14. Oliver Davis

15. Edie Quinn

16. Edie Quinn

17. Kevin Henson

Noise:

1. Kai Van Vlack

11. Jane Cadogan

Drums:

Michaela McLaughlin

Guitars, Bass, Keys:

Edie Quinn

sample of speech used on track 10 by Sylvia Rivera