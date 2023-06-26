Trans/non-binary screamo collective Felony For Existing release new LP
Edie Quinn (also of Coma Regalia) and Michaela McLaughlin's trans/non-binary screamo collective Felony For Existing have followed last year's self-titled debut LP with a second album, II, out now on Middle-Man Records. Edie and Michaela handled guitars/bass and drums, respectively, with a rotating cast of vocalists, including Aki McCullough (Dreamwell), Aeryn Jade Santillan (Massa Nera), Ryann Slauson (Closer, Sonagi), Kai Van Vlack (Trophy Hunt), Kevin Henson (Kissies), Lucca Cassandra Carver (Split Silk), and more. Listen to the LP and check out the full list of credits below.
Credits
Vocals:
1. Kai Van Vlack
2. Aeryn Jade Santillan
3. Lucca Cassandra Carver
4. Dean Scordilis
5. Jane Cadogan
6. Ryann Slauson
7. Wes Meadows
8. Edie Quinn
9. Aki McCullough
10. Edie Quinn
11. Claire Heinzerling
12. Aster Scott
13. Michaela McLaughlin
14. Oliver Davis
15. Edie Quinn
16. Edie Quinn
17. Kevin Henson
Noise:
1. Kai Van Vlack
11. Jane Cadogan
Drums:
Michaela McLaughlin
Guitars, Bass, Keys:
Edie Quinn
sample of speech used on track 10 by Sylvia Rivera