Trapped Under Ice headlining Disturbin’ The Peace w/ End It, No Warning, Scowl & more (lineup)

Baltimore hardcore label Flatspot Records has announced the return of its Disturbin' The Peace festival. For 2023, it moves from The Ottobar to Baltimore Soundstage on Saurday, January 28, and tickets are on sale now.

Hometown heroes Trapped Under Ice headline, marking their first-announced show in a few years, and also playing are End It, No Warning, Scowl, Never Ending Game, Zulu, Buggin, Mutually Assured Destruction, Jivebomb, and Hold My Own. Check out the poster below.

Trapped Under Ice returned in 2017 with their first album in six years, Heatwave. Since then, vocalist Justice Tripp has been very busy with Angel Du$t (who are on tour now), as well as his solo project Cold Mega. Drummer Brendan Yates has also been very busy fronting Turnstile.