Trapt drummer quits band for “primarily political” reasons

2000's era nu-metal/nu-grunge band Trapt made headlines through much of 2020, not for music, but for frontman Chris Taylor Brown's Trump-loving, MAGA-supporting politics. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram suspended Trapt's accounts after Brown went on a pro-Proud Boys rant, and the band also played South Dakota superspreader event Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August. Before all that, Brown was picking fights with Power Trip and Ice-T, among others, via social media.

Drummer Michael Smith, who joined the band two years ago, has apparently had enough and announced he's parting ways with the group. Despite saying his time with Trapt has been "one of the best periods in my life the past couple years," Smith says in a statement. "There have been some ongoing issues (primarily political) throughout 2020 that many of you may know about, others may not. If you’re curious, it’s just a google search away."

"The stances taken, and publicity received as a result are not representative of myself," Smith says. "Not as an individual, nor fitting or aligned with my personal morals and beliefs. I do not agree with how certain things have been handled towards our fans and the music community who I have such an immense respect for."

You can read Michael Smith's full statement below.