Trapt suspended from Twitter

Less than a month after being banned from Facebook, reportedly for posting about far-right group the Proud Boys, Trapt have now had their Twitter account suspended, too. The move comes after frontman Chris Taylor Brown, who is notoriously outspoken as a Trump-loving, MAGA-spouting right winger, went on a tirade defending statutory rape between adult women and teenage boys.

According to Loudwire, it all started with a tweet from Ill Tempered Podcast, sharing a clip of a new episode focused on Brown's inflammatory social media antics.

In the back and forth that allegedly followed, the topic turned to pedophilia and statutory rape. His tweets are gone now, but have been screencapped by several users, and you can read them below:

via MetalSucks

via MetalSucks

Trapt's Instagram account has also been removed, so if you want to continue to follow the "Headstrong" band, you'll have to venture onto Parler, the self-described "free speech social network" that's become a lightning rod for conservatives banned from other platforms, and for misinformation about everything from the election to COVID-19.