Travelling Tupac Shakur exhibit “Wake Me When I’m Free” opening in Los Angeles in January

The life and legacy of the late Tupac Shakur is the subject of a new traveling exhibition titled "Wake Me When I’m Free." It will premiere in Los Angeles on January 21 at The Canvas @ L.A. Live. They're calling it a "museum experience" and here's more:

Part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience, WMWIF will showcase Shakur’s music, poetry and never before seen artifacts in a 20,000 square foot curated space akin to a contemporary art museum. Guests will transition through a myriad of surround sound spaces, rich with rarities embedded in technology. WMWIF will delve into the greater meaning of his activism, music, and revolutionary art. The attendees will be educated and enlightened through a labyrinth of emotions as they take this journey through his extraordinary life.

"Wake Me When I'm Free" was created in collaboration with the Tupac Shakur estate by The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Nwaka Onwusa and creative director Jeremy Hodges and his firm, Project Art Collective. "It is a privilege to be a part of such a monumental project," Hodges said. "Tupac Shakur was my Malcolm; he was my Martin, and to build an experience that honors such a prolific man, cannot be summed up in words. We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit."

Tupac's mother and Black Panther Afeni Shakur, who died in 2016, will also have a presence at the exhibit. “Afeni was the baddest Black Woman to walk the planet," said Tupac’s Godfather and Special Advisor to the Estate Jamal Joseph. "She raised awareness and shifted the atmosphere wherever she went. Tupac’s brilliance shined brighter than the Sun. He lived and moved with creative – revolutionary- fearless-passion fueled speed of a comet. Afeni and Pac challenged, re-imagined, and transformed history.”

Tickets for "Wake Me When I'm Free" in Los Angeles go on sale November 12 at 10 AM Pacific.