Travis announce ‘The Invisible Band’ 20th anniversary reissue, will play it live on tour

Travis have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their third album, The Invisible Band, which will be out December 3 via Craft Recordings. The deluxe edition, available on vinyl and CD, features the original album remastered, plus all the original B-sides, unreleased demos, live sessions and alternate takes. There's a standard remastered edition of the album, as well.

Produced by Nigel Godrich, The Invisible Band went to #1 in the UK album charts (it hit #39 in the US), and featured the singles "Sing," "Side" and "Flowers in the Window." The band have shared one of the unreleased tracks on the deluxe edition, a demo of "Sing," titled "Swing." Listen to that and watch the video for the original, plus the album's other videos and a trailer for the deluxe edition, below.

Travis have also announced they'll be playing The Invisible Band on tour in North America in 2022. "It's been such a long time since we toured America," says frontman Fran Healy. "We cannot wait to get out there and play the album live. I was asked the other day what the gig would be like. I said ‘Imagine taking your album out and placing it on the turntable and suddenly all the lights go out and the wall of your living room opens up, and there is Travis, playing it live, for you, with beautiful lights and stories and then once we play the album we throw in a bunch of hits. Then the wall closes and you think damn, I burnt my dinner.’ Like I said we can't wait. The Pandemic has been hard for all musicians so this will be a tour to remember."

Dates kick off April 5 in Dallas, and stops include Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, DC, and more. All dates are listed below.

The L.A. show is at The Orpheum Theatre on 4/9 and the NYC show happens at Terminal 5 on 4/21. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, October 8 at 10 AM local time.

The Invisible Band 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition box set tracklist

LP1: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

Side A

1. Sing

2. Dear Diary

3. Side

4. Pipe Dreams

5. Flowers In the Window

6. The Cage

Side B

1. Safe

2. Follow The Light

3. Last Train

4. Afterglow

5. Indefinitely

6. The Humpty Dumpty Love Song

LP2: B-Sides (2021 Remaster)

Side A

1. Ring Out The Bell

2. Killer Queen

3. You Don't Know What I'm Like

4. Beautiful

5. Driftwood (Live at Barrowlands)

6. All The Young Dudes (Live at Barrowlands)

Side B

1. You're A Big Girl Now

2. Ancient Train

3. Here Comes The Sun (Live @ Top of the Pops Awards)

4. A Little Bit Of Soul

5. Central Station

6. No Cigar

CD1: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. Sing

2. Dear Diary

3. Side

4. Pipe Dreams

5. Flowers In the Window

6. The Cage

7. Safe

8. Follow The Light

9. Last Train

10. Afterglow

11. Indefinitely

12. The Humpty Dumpty Love Song

CD2: B-Sides & Bonus Tracks

1. Ring Out The Bell

2. Killer Queen

3. You Don't Know What I'm Like

4. Beautiful

5. Driftwood (Live at Barrowlands)

6. All The Young Dudes (Live at Barrowlands)

7. You're A Big Girl Now

8. Ancient Train

9. Here Comes The Sun (Live)

10. A Little Bit Of Soul

11. Central Station

12. No Cigar

13. Swing *

14. Flowers In The Window (Acoustic) *

15. Dear Diary (Demo) *

16. Last Train (Demo) *

17. Sing (Live on BBC) *

18. Flowers In The Window (Live on BBC) *

[*previously unreleased]

TRAVIS - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/05 Dallas, TX - Majestic

04/06 Austin, TX – ACL Live @ Moody Theatre

04/08 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

04/09 Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

04/10 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

04/12 Seattle, WA - Neptune

04/15 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

04/16 Chicago, IL – Park West

04/18 Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

04/20 Boston, MA – The Orpheum Theatre

04/21 New York City, NY – Terminal 5

04/22 Philadelphia, PA - Keswick

04/23 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

04/25 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

04/26 Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre