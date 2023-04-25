Travis Barker & Liquid Death team for $182 limited edition enema kit (really)

blink-182's Travis Barker and hip canned water makers Liquid Death have teamed up for the Enema of the State Collectible Enema Kit. While clearly born of a joke, this is a real thing you can buy. "Travis Barker played drums on the hit album Enema of the State," reads the promotional copy. "Does that make him an expert on enemas? No. And neither are we. But together, we are launching a revolutionary new enema kit that might turn all of your dreams into reality."

Each Enema of the State Collectible Enema Kit comes with "a custom-branded enema bulb and a 19.2 oz can of Liquid Death autographed by Travis himself." Liquid Death says only a few hundred of these were made. "Blink and they’ll be gone forever."

If you're wondering what a thing like this might cost, naturally it's $182.

Liquid Death also notes: "Enema of the State is a limited edition collectible adult art piece and not intended for use as a real medical device. Enema of the State should never be placed in or near your butthole without consulting a doctor first. Also, you should not place it in or near your friend's butthole without consulting them or their doctor first either."

Watch a commercial for the Enema of the State Collectible Enema Kit and check out a few more pics below.

Barker and blink-182 just played both weekends of Coachella,

blink's reunion tour hits the NYC-area on May 19 at Madison Square Garden, May 20 at UBS Arena, May 24 at Barclays Center, and Atlantic City's new Adjacent Festival, with Turnstile opening all North American dates. Tickets here.