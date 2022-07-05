Travis Barker released from hospital following “life threatening” pancreatitis

We're happy to hear that Travis Barker is doing much better after being hospitalized with pancreatitis, that he later said was life threatening. His full statement that he posted to his Instagram stories read:

I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.

He was released from the hospital and celebrated by posting a picture to his Instagram stories with his wife Kourtney Kardashian on the beach. Kourtney also posted a video of the couple riding in an orange pickup truck with Kourtney's kids Penelope and Reign.