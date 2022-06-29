Travis Barker reportedly hospitalized in LA

UPDATE: Travis Barker was reportedly hospitalized due to pancreatitis.

Travis Barker has been hospitalized, according to a report from TMZ. The publication posted a photo of Barker being taken out of an ambulance on a stretcher at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday (6/28), with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side. His daughter Alabama Barker posted "please send your prayers" to her Instagram story. No word yet on the reason for Travis' hospitalization. As TMZ also points out, Travis tweeted "God save me" earlier today (which is also the name of a Machine Gun Kelly song that Travis co-wrote and produced), though it's unclear if the tweet is related to his medical condition.

We're pulling for you, Travis. We'll update if we learn more.