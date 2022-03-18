Travis Barker responds to former Cannibal Corpse frontman calling out Kourtney Kardashian for wearing band’s shirt

Original Cannibal Corpse frontman (and current Six Feet Under frontman) continues to paint himself as death metal's loudest curmudgeon. He was already in hot water for saying he "despises" what death metal has become, and then he made headlines again when he called Travis Barker and his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian "posers" when a photo was taken of the couple featuring Kourtney in a Cannibal Corpse shirt.

The shirt prompted a Vogue story, where Kourtney's stylist Dani Michelle pointed out that the shirt belongs to Travis and said, "Kourt has told me before that his closet is an archive itself. She can pick any T-shirt to wear and it’s the softest, coolest thing ever. Sometimes she just wants to raid it."

Travis was also asked about it in an interview with Revolver, and he said:

To speak on that, that's the lamest shit ever. Obviously my fiancée doesn't listen to Cannibal Corpse, but I do. I grew up loving them. For [someone] to mention that in a negative light — fucking lame, you know? She's wearing it because she's cold. She's not claiming she knows every song. But I do! I bought every album, and I learned how to play every album. I grew up a punk-rock kid, [but] everything with punk rock — "I'm more punk than you" — just fuck all that. Be stoked that people are into music. Music is beautiful! It changes people's lives. It creates the best memories. Just celebrate it, you know? But, yeah ... I have a gang of Cannibal Corpse T-shirts. [Laughs] I still love them. I have a gang of King Diamond T-shirts and rare Slayer shirts because I fucking love those bands. I grew up on them. Even though I'm, you know, whatever the world wants to view me as — "Oh, that's blink-182's drummer" — actually that guy was playing in a garage with a bunch of speed-metal kids listening to D.R.I. and S.O.D. I enjoyed every fucking minute of it.

The interview was primarily about Travis' work producing and playing on the new Ho99o9 album, and you can read the whole thing here.