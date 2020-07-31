Travis Barker & Run The Jewels release new song “Forever” (listen)

Travis Barker previously teamed up with Killer Mike and El-P on Run The Jewels' "All Due Respect" off 2014's Run the Jewels 2, and now the blink-182 drummer has tapped RTJ to appear on his new solo single, "Forever." These three made quite the dynamic trio on "All Due Respect," and "Forever" is no exception. It's an awesome, hard-hitting track that basically sounds like it could've been on a Run The Jewels album, as you can hear for yourself below.

Update: a video for the track directed by Jason Goldwatch has been released. Watch below.

Also, there's a line of "Forever" merch (including a tee, a hoodie, a facemask, and a poster), and 100% of profits will be donated to the Next Level Boys Academy, whose mission "is to impact the lives of young men by redefining the world’s view of manhood and to partner with parents, educators and the community to help build self-esteem, confidence, and self-respect."

Travis has been busy this year. He recently performed with Ho99o9 on a livestream (Bad Brains cover included), drummed for Post Malone's Nirvana covers livestream, and drummed on Machine Gun Kelly's Paramore and Rage Against the Machine covers. In a recent interview, he revealed there's an unreleased Box Car Racer song in the vault that may never see the light of day, and as for any reunion plans: "Nothing yet, but I talk to Tom [Delonge] all the time." Travis also says blink-182 are "wrapping up what we think will be an EP that hopefully will be out by the end of summer," and producer John Feldmann said the band have been "getting in touch with their roots" during the recording sessions.

Run The Jewels have also been busy. They released the excellent new album Run The Jewels 4 and now they also have their own cannabis line and branded blunts.