Travis Barker’s hospitalization reportedly due to pancreatitis

Reports came in on Tuesday night (6/28) that Travis Barker had been hospitalized in Los Angeles, although a reason had not been given at the time. Now TMZ and People report that Barker is suffering from pancreatitis, and that was the reason for his hospitalization.

A source told People that Barker "was complaining of cramps," while TMZ say they've learned that doctors believe the pancreatitis was "triggered by a colonoscopy."

Barker had tweeted "God save me," on Tuesday (which is also the name of a Machine Gun Kelly song that he co-wrote and produced) and his daughter, Alabama Barker, posted "please send your prayers," to her Instagram story after he'd been hospitalized.