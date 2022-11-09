Travis played ‘The Invisible Band’ & more at Webster Hall w/ Ben Ottewell (pics, video, setlist)

Travis brought their tour celebrating the belated 20th anniversary of their third album, 2001's The Invisible Band, tour to NYC for a show Tuesday night (11/8) at Webster Hall. The band played the album front-to-back, from "Sing" to "The Humpty Dumpty Love Song," Frontman Fran Healy augmented the album performance with anecdotes from the era, and shared his inspiration behind many of the songs.

The Invisible Band retrospective merely served as a warm up as the band reemerged for the second half of the set with a greatest hits set. They opened with "Writing to Reach You," which segued into a cover of Oasis' "Wonderwall" (the track which inspired the chord progression), and they also played "Turn," "Love Will Come Through," "Why Does it Always Rain On Me?," and more. They came back for an encore, starting with early single "Happy," and closed the night with a cover of AC/DC's "Back in Black." Check out the setlist and a few fan-shot videos from the Webster Hall show below.

Opening on this tour was Gomez frontman Ben Ottewell, and you can check out photos from his set, along with more pics of Travis, by Toby Tenenbaum below.

Ben and Gomez's co-lead vocalist and songwriter Ian Ball also have an NYC duo show coming up at Rockwood Music Hall on Thursday (11/10).

SETLIST: Travis @ Webster Hall 11/8/2022

Part One

Sing

Dear Diary

Side

Pipe Dreams

Flowers in the Window

The Cage

Safe

Follow the Light

Last Train

Afterglow

Indefinitely

The Humpty Dumpty Love Song

Part Two

Writing to Reach You >> wonderwall

Love Will Come Through

Driftwood

My Eyes

Closer

Turn

Why Does It Always Rain on Me?

Encore:

Happy

Back in Black (AC/DC cover)