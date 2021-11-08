Travis Scott cancels Day N Vegas set, refunding Astroworld attendees

Travis Scott was scheduled to headline Saturday (11/13) at Day N Vegas, but after the tragic events at his Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday, where at least eight people died and hundreds were injured, Variety reports he has cancelled his set. Sources told Variety that Scott is "too distraught to play," and that he will be providing full refunds to all Astroworld ticketholders.

In a statement on Saturday, Scott wrote, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."

Following that statement, Scott also shared a video on Instagram, where he said, "I'm honestly just devastated. We're actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time."

"Any time I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I just stopped my show and, you know, helped them get the help they need," he continued in the video.

Watch it in full below.

Scott, Drake (who appeared as a surprise guest during his set), Live Nation, and others have been sued following the events at the festival.

Meanwhile, Roddy Ricch, who performed earlier in the day at Astroworld, says he'll be donating his earnings to the families of those who died. "Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out," he wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday, Variety reports. "I’ll [be] donating my net compensation to the families of this incident. #Pray4Houston"