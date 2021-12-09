Travis Scott gives first interview following Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott has given his first interview since the tragic events at November's Astroworld Festival, where ten attendees died. XXL points out that Scott appeared in conversation with Charlamagne Tha God in a lengthy video. Scott begins the conversation by saying he's been on "an emotional roller coaster" since the events on November 5, and that "It wasn't really until...minutes until the press conference" the next day that he learned that people had died.

"Even after the show, you're just kind of hearing things," he said. "But I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference. And even at that moment, you're kinda like, what? You just went through something."

Scott also said that he didn't hear cries for help from people in the audience while onstage, saying, "Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show, you want make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective, you know, call and response. I just didn’t hear that. I got music, I got my in-ears, but I just didn’t hear that."

"You have a venue filled with 50,000 people," he continued. "But it's like a sea, you have lights, you have sound, you got pyros, you got your in-ears, you got sound, you got your mics, got the music, [you] got bands. All types of stuff going on."

Scott also said that as a performer onstage, "you can only help what you can see and then whatever you're told. Whenever somebody tells you to stop, you just stop."

Charlamagne tha God also asked Scott if raging was a contributing factor to the tragedy, saying, "raging has been a part of the culture of your shows. You didn't on this night, but in the past you've encouraged, I guess, the kind of energy that could of led to something like this happening. Do you think that contributed to the energy of this night?"

"Yeah no, I think, you know, this is something I've been working on for a while, of just creating these experiences and trying to show like experiences happening in this environment," Scott answered. "As artists we trust professionals to make sure that things happen and people leave safely, you know what I'm saying? And this night was just like a regular show, it felt like to me. As far as like, the energy, it didn't feel like it was, like, people didn't show up there to just be harmful, people just I think showed up to have a good time, and something unfortunate happened, and I think we really just gotta figure out what that was, you know?"

Watch the interview in full below.

Scott faces numerous lawsuits, from both attendees and security guards, over the events at the festival. He's made his first legal response to them, denying liability and requesting that the claims be dismissed.