Travis Scott headlining 3 Primavera Sounds, his first festival appearances since Astroworld

Travis Scott has announced his first festival sets since November's tragic Astroworld Festival. He's set to headline the three South American editions of Primavera Sound, happening in Santiago de Chile on November 7-13, Buenos Aires on November 7-13, and São Paulo on October 31-November 6.

Scott has since played a private pre-Oscars house party in Bel-Air in March, which TMZ reports was his first show since Astroworld. He performed again at a Coachella afterparty earlier this month, TMZ points out, the festival he was set to headline before being pulled from the lineup after Astroworld.

The Primavera lineups, meanwhile, also feature Pixies, Jack White, Beach House, Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Björk, Charli XCX, Father John Misty, Mitski, Arca, Interpol, Phoebe Bridgers, Cat Power, CHAI, Japanese Breakfast, JPEGMAFIA, Caroline Polachek, Jessie Ware, José González, Boy Harsher, Helado Negro, Viagra Boys, and more. See them in full below.

Last week, Travis appeared on Southside and Future's "Hold That Heat," marking the first major single that Travis has appeared on since Astroworld.

