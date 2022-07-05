Travis Scott pauses surprise July 4 Coney Island show over safety concerns

Coney Island was extra wild this Fourth of July; not only were there fireworks and the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, but Meek Mill's Coney Art Walls show got a performance from Travis Scott, who had been billed as his Cactus Jack label for a "live DJ set." Footage obtained by TMZ shows Scott stopping the show when a few attendees (including one dressed in a Spiderman costume) climbed up on a lighting rig, and telling them to get down. He also tells the crowd to take two steps back, and security not to push people. Watch video on TMZ, and see other clips from the show below.

Scott is currently facing lawsuits over his role in last year's tragic Astroworld Festival, where ten attendees died and many more were treated for injuries. Before Astroworld, he had also been sued by the attendee of a 2017 NYC show after sustaining injuries when falling from the third floor balcony, after the rapper encouraged a fan to jump from the second floor balcony.

Las Vegas festival Day N Vegas was to have been Scott's first US festival gig following Astroworld, but it was cancelled over "logistics, timing and production issues" days before his July 4 set.