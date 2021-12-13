Travis Scott reportedly pulled from Coachella lineup

Travis Scott has been pulled from the Coachella 2022 lineup, sources tell Variety and KESQ, following the tragic events at his November Astroworld Festival, where 10 died and hundreds were injured. Sources told Variety that Scott's agent, Cara Lewis, was informed of the festival's intention to drop him from the bill, and that it would pay a kill fee. According to KESQ, meanwhile, the city of Indio and Community Services Manager Jim Curtis also say that Scott is off the lineup.

Scott, who recently gave his first interview since Astroworld, was also pulled from Day N Vegas in the days following the festival.

Representatives for Goldenvoice, who put on Coachella, have not responded to Variety's request for comment at this time.

The 2022 edition of Coachella, which will be the festival's return after being postponed due to COVID in 2020 and 2021, was, as of August, to feature Rage Against the Machine and Scott as headliners. Frank Ocean, who had been the third headliner for 2020, reportedly pushed his set back to 2023. Since then, Swedish House Mafia have also been confirmed for 2022.